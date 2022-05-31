ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, IA

Funeral notices

 2 days ago

Walter John Light, 83, of Grand Junction. Services: Saturday, June 4, at 10 am at St Brigid Catholic Church, Grand Junction. Visitation following interment. Survivors: wife Claudia of Grand Junction; son Keith (Paula) Light of Perry and their children Cayla, Megan, Ethan and Ceanna; daughter Charlene Heater of Grand Junction and...

In the neighborhood

Rippey Lions Club – The Rippey Lions Club will meet at Nancy and Dale Hanaman’s home for the June 2 meeting. Members are asked to arrive beginning at 5:30 pm for the potluck meal and to bring meat to grill for themselves and guests. Dale will lead the program with excerpts from the “Farewell to the Rippey School” PowerPoint presentation. This will begin by 7 pm.
RIPPEY, IA
Diane Wise, 1951 – 2022

Funeral services for Diane Wise of Creston and formerly of Jefferson will be held at June 2, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Jefferson. Commissioned lay minister Wendy Pittman will offer words of comfort. Meladee Graven will be soloist, accompanied by Janet Wills. Casket bearers will be Kelley Miller, Levi...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Police blotter

Following are excerpts of activities reported by the Jefferson police department:. Wednesday, June 1: At 11:41 am an officer investigated a backing accident in the parking lot at Greene County Medical Center. Annette Coil of Jefferson was backing her 1998 Ford Explorer from a parking spot struck a parked 2017 Toyota Rav 4 owned by Marvin Krieger of Coon Rapids. Damage to Coil’s vehicle was estimated at $100. Damage to Krieger’s vehicle was estimated at $1,000. At 12:17 pm officers arrested Jessica Lea Duong, 30, of Jefferson on outstanding Greene County arrest warrants for violation of a protective order (simple misdemeanor), two counts*. At 3:43 pm officers arrested Merissa Shawnay Olson, 33, of Jefferson on an outstanding Jefferson PD arrest warrant for harassment- first degree (serious misdemeanor)*. At 5:29 pm staff at Casey’s requested assistance with a customer who had fallen. After the subject was checked out by Greene County Ambulance staff, the officer began his investigation, as he smelled the odor of alcohol emitting from the subject. The officer’s investigation led to the arrest of Michael Scott Richards, 60, of Jefferson for operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and public intoxication (simple misdemeanor)*. He was also cited for open container/driver. At 11:01 pm a traffic stop at N. Elm and Sanford Sts resulted in the arrest of Jamie Alan Gumm, 45, of Des Moines for driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor)*.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Experience Jefferson website launched

A new website – Experience Jefferson (www.experiencejeffersoniowa.com) – has been launched by Jefferson Matters: A Main Street & Chamber Community. The Experience Jefferson website was developed through a Rural Return grant awarded by the Iowa Economic Development Authority in February. The Rural Return grant, part of Governor Kim Reynolds’ Empower Rural Iowa Initiative, seeks to support creative programming that attracts new residents to move and/or work in rural communities.
JEFFERSON, IA
Letter to the Editor – Candidate Mike Holden

Tuesday, June 7, is Primary Election Day for Iowa. Please get out and vote. It’s a right and privilege given to us by our forefathers. Primary, mid-term, or general, all elections matter!. I am running for the County Supervisor seat for District 3. While I am running unopposed in...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Sheriff’s report

Following are excerpts of activities reported by the Greene County sheriff’s office:. Wednesday, June 1: At 8:26 am a deputy investigated a burglary on 210th St near D Ave in Kendrick Township. *In all cases when a defendant has been charged, this is merely an accusation, and all defendants...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Churdan library slates RMS Titanic dinner

Churdan area residents are invited to set sail on an exciting adventure aboard the RMS Titanic Sunday June 12, to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic. The evening will begin at 5:30 pm with a variety of activities in the library. At 6 pm all participants...
CHURDAN, IA
City purchases dilapidated apartment building east of HyVee

The Jefferson city council is continuing its effort to reduce the number of derelict buildings. At its regular meeting May 24 the council approved a resolution to purchase the 1920 home at 307 N. Wilson Ave from John Copeland. The building had been converted into five apartments with a total living space of more than 4,000 square-feet.
JEFFERSON, IA
Sen Ernst hears about Diversity Project on 99 County Tour

Senator Joni Ernst visited Jefferson Tuesday as part of her 99-County Tour and was briefed on Nueva Vida en Greene County, the Diversity Project. Her appearance was not open to the public, but was held in an upstairs conference room at Home State Bank. Carlos Arguello, paid consultant for the Diversity Project, attended remotely. Also present to tell Ernst about the employment needs in the county and how the Diversity Project can meet those needs were Greene County Development Corporation board president Sid Jones and director Ken Paxton, Diversity Project steering committee chair Chuck Offenburger, Scranton Manufacturing vice president of operations Jim Ober, Wild Rose Casino general manager Travis Dvorak, Greene County Medical Center CEO Chad Butterfield and human resources director Mary Nieto, four members of the press, and two Ernst staffers.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Covid transmission rate still HIGH

The number of Greene County residents testing positive for Covid-19 continues to increase and is still HIGH, according to Greene County public health director Becky wolf. She said the increase is part of a trend spreading west across Iowa. She asked county residents to consider the following recommendations to bring...
GREENE COUNTY, IA

