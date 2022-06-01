ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinidad, CA

Virtual workshop to discuss the North Coast's new Little River Trail

By CARLY WIPF
krcrtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRINIDAD, Calif. — The Trinidad Coastal Land Trust is hosting a virtual workshop to discuss the new Little River Trail which will allow bikes and pedestrians more opportunities to travel along the North Coast. The workshop will be held Tuesday, June 14 from 6 p.m. to 7...

krcrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
North Coast Journal

Eureka Boats Leave the Salmon Biting

Last Friday and Saturday produced some of the best ocean sport salmon fishing we've seen in years — or maybe ever. It was nearly impossible not to get limits if you were anywhere near the right spot. And then the winds blew in and the seas turned rough, keeping the fleet tied up Sunday and Monday. Ocean conditions were much improved Tuesday, the last day of salmon season until Aug. 1., and the small fleet made the run to the last known location of a large school of kings, hoping for the magic to strike again. And it did. The fish weren't in that exact location but they didn't go far. After a little scouting and the schools located, it was whack and stack. What a way to end the first half. So now with salmon closed for a couple months, the focus will be squarely on the white meat variety: Pacific halibut and rockfish.
TRINIDAD, CA
kymkemp.com

Former Chopped Contestant Bringing Fine Dining Experience to Humboldt

Bringing years of Fine Dining experience to new home, Humboldt County, Chef Rochelle H. Burgess aims to elevate the dining scene and unveil her repertoire by launching an intimate pop-up dinner series featuring the finest local ingredients. Moving to Humboldt from Brooklyn, New York, Chef Rochelle operated as a successful...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

HWMA Temporarily Closing and Relocating Eureka Recycling Center

Humboldt County residents won't be able to recycle their freon appliances, like refrigerators and air conditioning systems, or electronic waste at the Eureka Recycling Center for a little while as Humboldt Waste Management Authority is temporarily closing the center beginning Aug. 1. HWMA is relocating the Eureka Recycling Center to...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Mckinleyville, CA
City
Trinidad, CA
krcrtv.com

Children's Legacy Center for Resilience opening soon in downtown Redding

REDDING, Calif. — The Children's Legacy Center was established in Redding to allow children who have been traumatized to share their story with authorities just once, rather than have to repeat it and relive it. Now, the Legacy Center for Resilience is expanding its capacity to help them recover...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Goat Strike Force in Redding is back at it

REDDING, Calif. - The Goat Strike Force was munching down on vegetation on Wednesday in Redding at Highland Park, between Mill Valley Parkway and Belvedere Drive. These goat firefighters were munching away at 8.71 acres of vegetation according to the City of Redding. The City of Redding asks everyone in...
REDDING, CA
kgoradio.com

Waves Kill Hiker On California Trail

A hike along California’s Lost Coast Trail turned deadly for one person who was swept into the ocean by giant waves that swamped the seaside pathway, authorities say. The incident occurred earlier this week in Humboldt County, where a group of hikers were walking along a portion of the trail that’s down for sleeper waves, according to Shelter Cover Fire Department Chief Nick Pape. One hiker was swept into the ocean by a huge wave, prompting another to attempt a rescue, Pape says. Both were carried out deeper into the ocean, according to the chief.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Coast#Rcaa#Caltrans
KIEM-TV Redwood News

1 DEAD, 1 RESCUED IN HAZARDOUS SURF

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- One hiker is dead another is rescued and lucky to be alive. It comes after hazardous surf swept the pair from Black Sands Beach near Shelter Cove. The Shelter Cove Fire Department’s Ocean Rescue team springing into action on Sunday afternoon. They found the victims trapped in 15 to 25 foot […] The post 1 DEAD, 1 RESCUED IN HAZARDOUS SURF appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Mount Shasta Herald

Siskiyou County man found dead from ATV crash near California-Oregon border

A Siskiyou County man who was going to pan for gold earlier this week was found dead Wednesday just south of the California-Oregon border. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office says the body of 81-year-old Zed Edison IlI was found at the bottom of a 300-foot embankment off Forest Service Road 1050 about 3 p.m. Wednesday.
actionnewsnow.com

Grocery prices now rising with high gas prices

REDDING, Calif. - The high price of gas is costing you more than just what you pay at the pump. The sales manager at Kent's Meats and Groceries says the high gas prices force them to charge higher fees to its customers. According to AAA, the average price in California...
REDDING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
krcrtv.com

Eureka man dies after crashing into Trinity River off SR-299

EUREKA, Calif. — A 61-year-old Eureka man was killed and a passenger injured after crashing into the Trinity River Wednesday. The driver of a Ford Crown Victoria was traveling eastbound on Highway 299, east of Rose Road in Trinity County, proceeding straight at about 55 mph, according to the Trinity River California Highway Patrol.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Motorcyclist vs. Tree on Campton Road

According to scanner traffic, a traffic collision occurred on the 4300 block of Campton Road in Eureka between a motorcyclist and a tree. Emergency personnel are responding. City Ambulance is on scene. The dispatcher said that the motorcyclist may be “in the tree”. Please avoid the area if...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new Trinity County jail opening soon

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — It took longer than expected, but Trinity County is about to open a new jail. The dedication was on Thursday this week. The ribbon-cutting was perhaps indicative of the arduous process it took to get the 72-bed, 24,000 square foot jail completed, with increasing construction costs, wildfires and the pandemic to name just a few obstacles.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Wet, Windy Weekend in the Forecast

June is here and rain is in the forecast. The Eureka office of the National Weather Service reports this weekend is expected to be unusually wet, with the possibility of a quarter inch or more falling between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday. "This will be a warm storm...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Firefighters respond to early morning vegetation fire

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Fire Department is finishing cleanup operations at the site of a brush fire near the Benton Dog Park Thursday morning. Calls first came in around 5:45 a.m. By 6:15 a.m. the fire was fully contained. No homes or structures were damaged. The cause of...
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

Multi Vehicle Crash in Eureka, One Fled

About 7:53 a.m., four vehicles were involved in a collision at 4th and X Streets at the north end of Eureka. One vehicle left the scene. Reportedly the vehicle that fled was a dark blue SUV. A first responder at the incident reports that one person has minor injuries. Traffic...
EUREKA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy