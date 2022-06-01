Virtual workshop to discuss the North Coast's new Little River Trail

Last Friday and Saturday produced some of the best ocean sport salmon fishing we've seen in years — or maybe ever. It was nearly impossible not to get limits if you were anywhere near the right spot. And then the winds blew in and the seas turned rough, keeping the fleet tied up Sunday and Monday. Ocean conditions were much improved Tuesday, the last day of salmon season until Aug. 1., and the small fleet made the run to the last known location of a large school of kings, hoping for the magic to strike again. And it did. The fish weren't in that exact location but they didn't go far. After a little scouting and the schools located, it was whack and stack. What a way to end the first half. So now with salmon closed for a couple months, the focus will be squarely on the white meat variety: Pacific halibut and rockfish.

TRINIDAD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO