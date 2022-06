DESTIN, Fla. — A proposed rule change to lift the limit on official visits a player can take during their recruitment could benefit Oregon but also be particularly costly. NCAA Division I Proposal 2022-5 would eliminate the limit of official visits for recruits — presently five for football, men’s basketball and several other sports, and four in women’s basketball. It was tabled in April “based on the pending work of the (Division I) Transformation Committee.”

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO