HOUSTON — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is now facing a 23rd civil lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct, following a new filing by attorney Tony Buzbee. The suit has been brought by Nia Smith, a professionally licensed Houston cosmetologist who last summer spoke publicly about her alleged interactions with Watson during a video appearance with YouTube personality Tasha K. Her suit has similarities to the previous 22 Watson is facing, alleging that Watson reached out to her for a professional massage through social media. The litigation states that she had three sessions with Watson that saw his behavior allegedly become more aggressive with each meeting, culminating in sexual advances and unwanted sexual contact.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO