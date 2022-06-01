ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Tim Connelly introduced as Timberwolves' president of basketball operations

By Paul Hodowanic
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PCSgm_0fwL4yN800

After one of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ best seasons in two decades, new president of basketball operations Tim Connelly made it clear during his introductory press conference Tuesday, he has no plans for wholesale changes.

"I'm not joining a team that's broken," said Connelly, sitting beside owners Glen Taylor, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore. "This is a team that's trending in the right direction. It's made a ton of really, really smart decisions, most recently extending [coach] Chris [Finch] and getting Pat Beverley on the additional year extension, so I'm not here to impede progress, I'm here to promote it."

Connelly joins Minnesota after nine seasons as the lead executive for the Denver Nuggets, a decision he said caused “many sleepless nights.”

"I wasn't looking for this. It was such a unique opportunity that was presented to me. The last nine years for me have been the best nine years professionally I could have ever imagined," Connelly said. "As you had those sleepless nights, it makes you dig even deeper internally, even more introspective, and ask yourself if it's something you want to do. It's a leap of faith, certainly."

Now, Minnesota has the top executive that the new ownership group, led by Lore and Rodriguez, have coveted.

"We were looking for someone that aligned with the core values of this team. Also one of the most respected NBA executives, and we feel like there’s only one that matches and checks both those boxes," Lore said. "We have full confidence and trust in Tim, he’s going to be empowered to build a first-class, world-class organization, full stop."

He starts with not much time to get comfortable. The NBA Draft is less than a month away with free agency on the horizon just after that. A decision has to be made about whether to extend point guard D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns will be eligible for a new contract as well.

One hurdle that Connelly won’t have to jump is finding a new head coach. Chris Finch agreed to a multi-year extension last month and is a supporter of Connelly. The two overlapped in 2016 when Finch spent a year in Denver as an assistant coach.

"He has great faith in us and what we're doing here, me in particular, and he has a lot of existing relationships with people on our staff and in this building. That always helps," Finch said. "He is first and foremost about people. Doesn't take himself too seriously. Fits right in with our culture."

Finch said he and ownership discussed the idea of bringing Connelly in.

“Just knowing the type of person he is and the type of talent that he has, [it’s] the ideal fit for us here,” he said. “I told [ownership], you’re going to like him, as soon as you meet him you’re going to like him and you’re going to want him.”
And they got him, luring him away from Denver for with a 5-year, $40 million dollar contract, ESPN reported.

Now the focus turns to building on a 46-win season and second playoff appearance in 18 years.

"There’s a real sense here that this team can do something special, and I hope I can play some small role with all the people up on this stage,” Connelly said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Knicks Are Reportedly Hiring Father Of NBA Star

The New York Knicks are reportedly adding a coach to Tom Thibodeau's staff. According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks are set to hire Rick Brunson to be an assistant coach. This isn't the first time that Brunson will have coached with Thibodeau. He's coached under him when he was in Chicago and Minnesota.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: New York Knicks Could Trade For D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell is a point guard that currently plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he is a combo guard that is equally adept at scoring the basketball and making plays for others. Over the course of the regular season, D'Angelo Russell averaged 18.1 PPG, 3.3 RPG, and 7.1 APG. Earlier...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
On3.com

New information emerges surrounding Marion Barber's death

The football world is mourning the death of former NFL running Marion Barber after the news broke of his passing on Wednesday at 38-years old. During his NFL career, Barber famously played for the Dallas Cowboys for six seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2007 after rushing for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns as the team’s second back.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Glen Taylor
NBC Sports

Timberwolves: Tim Connelly didn’t actually get ownership stake

The reports that gave the impression the Timberwolves offered an ownership stake to lure Nuggets president Tim Connelly?. Incoming Timberwolves owners Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore might like the impression they did something bold. The Nuggets – who were too cheap to retain Connelly – might want people to believe Minnesota’s offer was outlandish. Connelly clearly didn’t want the details public.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Denver Nuggets
NBA Analysis Network

3 Dream Offseason Trade Targets For Denver Nuggets

The 2021-22 NBA season was essentially a gap year for the Denver Nuggets. Next season, the stakes will be higher. Injuries to Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. capped this team’s ceiling early. Nikola Jokic was sensational, but even as a deserving MVP, he couldn’t carry his team past the first round of the playoffs.
DENVER, CO
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
916K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy