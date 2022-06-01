Tim Connelly introduced as Timberwolves' president of basketball operations

After one of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ best seasons in two decades, new president of basketball operations Tim Connelly made it clear during his introductory press conference Tuesday, he has no plans for wholesale changes.

"I'm not joining a team that's broken," said Connelly, sitting beside owners Glen Taylor, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore. "This is a team that's trending in the right direction. It's made a ton of really, really smart decisions, most recently extending [coach] Chris [Finch] and getting Pat Beverley on the additional year extension, so I'm not here to impede progress, I'm here to promote it."

Connelly joins Minnesota after nine seasons as the lead executive for the Denver Nuggets, a decision he said caused “many sleepless nights.”

"I wasn't looking for this. It was such a unique opportunity that was presented to me. The last nine years for me have been the best nine years professionally I could have ever imagined," Connelly said. "As you had those sleepless nights, it makes you dig even deeper internally, even more introspective, and ask yourself if it's something you want to do. It's a leap of faith, certainly."

Now, Minnesota has the top executive that the new ownership group, led by Lore and Rodriguez, have coveted.

"We were looking for someone that aligned with the core values of this team. Also one of the most respected NBA executives, and we feel like there’s only one that matches and checks both those boxes," Lore said. "We have full confidence and trust in Tim, he’s going to be empowered to build a first-class, world-class organization, full stop."

He starts with not much time to get comfortable. The NBA Draft is less than a month away with free agency on the horizon just after that. A decision has to be made about whether to extend point guard D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns will be eligible for a new contract as well.

One hurdle that Connelly won’t have to jump is finding a new head coach. Chris Finch agreed to a multi-year extension last month and is a supporter of Connelly. The two overlapped in 2016 when Finch spent a year in Denver as an assistant coach.

"He has great faith in us and what we're doing here, me in particular, and he has a lot of existing relationships with people on our staff and in this building. That always helps," Finch said. "He is first and foremost about people. Doesn't take himself too seriously. Fits right in with our culture."

Finch said he and ownership discussed the idea of bringing Connelly in.

“Just knowing the type of person he is and the type of talent that he has, [it’s] the ideal fit for us here,” he said. “I told [ownership], you’re going to like him, as soon as you meet him you’re going to like him and you’re going to want him.”

And they got him, luring him away from Denver for with a 5-year, $40 million dollar contract, ESPN reported.

Now the focus turns to building on a 46-win season and second playoff appearance in 18 years.

"There’s a real sense here that this team can do something special, and I hope I can play some small role with all the people up on this stage,” Connelly said.