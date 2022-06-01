ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US to provide more advanced rocket systems and munitions to Ukraine, Biden says

By Mike Brest
 4 days ago

The United States will provide Ukraine with more advanced rocket systems and munitions, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday.

The commander in chief wrote in a New York Times op-ed that his administration would provide the weapons that “will enable them to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine.”

INVADING FORCES DEPORT OVER 230,000 UKRAINIAN CHILDREN TO RUSSIA, KYIV SAYS

The aid will likely include the weapons that Ukrainian leaders, including President Volodymyr Zelensky , have requested, including the Multiple Launch Rocket System, or MLRS, the U.S.-made weapons system that fires a barrage of rockets hundreds of miles, farther than the weapons the U.S. has provided Ukraine so far.

Ukrainian officials have also asked for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, HIMARS, which is a similar but lighter wheeled system capable of firing the same ammunition.

The president said Monday that the U.S. would not send rockets that could provide Ukraine the capability to strike Russian territory.

The U.S. has provided Ukraine with billions in military aid since Russia invaded roughly three months ago.

Was Russia collusion server data pushed in violation of Senate ethics rules?

Lurking behind the mountains of prosecutorial evidence presented in over 150 exhibits and testimony by nearly two dozen witnesses in the now-concluded Michael Sussmann trial, questions swirl about how widely the debunked Trump-Russia collusion computer data spread among Washington, D.C.’s most powerful committees, including the Senate Armed Services Committee in early 2017.
