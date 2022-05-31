Joye E. Whittington Obit

On Friday May 27, 2022, the seniors from Vernon High School stepped their way into adulthood. As they graduated, saying farewell to their beloved high school, friends and teachers before embarking on the next journey of their lives. The weather was near perfect, considering the past weeks weather. The speeches from all students and staff were heartfelt. At one point, I overheard students encouraging and praising one another on the walk to accept their diplomas. I felt proud for each of these students, because I know they worked very hard to make it to this long-awaited day, with bright futures moving forward. Fireworks marked the end of the ceremony. Way to go class of 2022!

VERNON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO