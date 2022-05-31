ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chipley, FL

Joye E. Whittington Obit

By editor
Chipley Bugle
 3 days ago

Joye E. Whittington, 74 of Grand Ridge, went home to be with the Lord on May 30, 2022 in Tallahassee, Florida. Joye was born on May 19, 1948 to Albert and Marilyn Lane Strickland. She retired from Kate Smith Elementary School after working 30+ years as...

Chipley Bugle

June 1, 2022

On Friday May 27, 2022, the seniors from Vernon High School stepped their way into adulthood. As they graduated, saying farewell to their beloved high school, friends and teachers before embarking on the next journey of their lives.
VERNON, FL
Chipley Bugle

Vernon High School 2022 Graduation Ceremony

On Friday May 27, 2022, the seniors from Vernon High School stepped their way into adulthood. As they graduated, saying farewell to their beloved high school, friends and teachers before embarking on the next journey of their lives. The weather was near perfect, considering the past weeks weather. The speeches from all students and staff were heartfelt. At one point, I overheard students encouraging and praising one another on the walk to accept their diplomas. I felt proud for each of these students, because I know they worked very hard to make it to this long-awaited day, with bright futures moving forward. Fireworks marked the end of the ceremony. Way to go class of 2022!
VERNON, FL

