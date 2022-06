BRISTOL, Va. – Porter Gobble might have some noteworthy baseball bloodlines, but he had ice water pumping through his veins on Tuesday night. Starting in a win-or-go-home game with a state tournament bid on the line, the freshman right-hander showed plenty of poise as he rapped out two hits and combined to pitch a three-hitter with Evan Hankins and Gavin Ratliff as the Trojans earned a 12-2 triumph over Virginia High in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 2D tournament at DeVault Stadium.

GATE CITY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO