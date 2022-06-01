What the papers say – June 1

The Queen’s Jubilee preparations and new demands for the Prime Minister to explain partygate are among the front pages on Wednesday.

The Daily Telegraph leads on Lord Geidt’s demand for an explanation from Mr Johnson on whether or not he broke the Ministerial Code.

The PM is calling his own MP’s in an effort to shore up support and “save his job”, according to the i, while Metro says “Boris may be toast”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express reports travel bosses will face an “angry showdown” with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps over disruptions.

The Sun reports the Queen’s jet was forced to abort landing due to lightning, as the monarch prepares for the weekend’s celebrations.

While the Daily Star says animal rights campaigners have asked “Jubilee-crazy” Britons not to buy corgis.

The Daily Mirror says the Archbishop of Canterbury has suggested the Duke of York should be forgiven.

Meanwhile, The Guardian says ministers “have been accused of fuelling anger” as it reports a rise in violence at GP surgeries.

And the Financial Times says a EU-UK deal on insuring ships carrying Russian oil has dealt a “fresh blow” to Russian oil exports.