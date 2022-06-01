ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Travelers urged to arrive an extra hour early at Bush Airport because of construction

By Mycah Hatfield
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ueJhx_0fwL3Kc300

Travelers grew frustrated with traffic congestion at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport Memorial Day weekend, with one calling it "not acceptable."

Construction on a new world-class terminal has shut down much of terminal E and caused backups of drivers both trying to pick up and drop off passengers.

A photo posted to Twitter by a traveler over the holiday weekend showed people walking with their suitcases in the street.

The Houston Airport System says travel is picking back up since the start of the pandemic. Air travel at Bush Airport was predicted to be only 6% lower than the holiday weekend pre-pandemic in 2019.

Jessica Narvaez, who lives in Houston, said she has started arriving to the airport four hours ahead of her departure time.

"It feels like it takes forever," Narvaez said. "It takes like two or three hours to get through."

Augusto Bernal, a spokesperson for the airport system, strongly urged travelers to show up an hour before they planned to.

"That is going to save a lot of issues and help the passengers get comfortably to their gate," Bernal said.

The airlines have been alerting passengers about the delays and the airport system has a message posted to their website about delays .

Jimmy and Tammy Sciarillo, who live in the Spring area, said they heard about the delays from friends on social media and from United.

"Get here early," Tammy said. "There's a lot of traffic. Expect delays. Go with your patience."

For their trip to a family wedding in Florida this past weekend, they did not have any issues getting through the airport.

"We flew out last week and we came extra early because we had heard the stories," Jimmy said. "We sailed through."

Bernal said they see the most congestion during peak hours from Thursday to Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The airport is working on options to hopefully alleviate some of the traffic burden.

"In early June, we will see some relief at South Terminal Road curbside for terminal E," Bernal said. "We are going to remove the ADA shuttles because the elevators will open. That's going to open up space for an additional lane on that curb front."

Bernal said they are constantly analyzing different ways to improve traffic flow, but right now it is a matter of "real estate and space in the road."

To build the new terminal, the parking garage for terminals D/E was torn down last summer. Available parking can be tough to come by during peak travel periods.

"The biggest recommendation is to secure your parking spot online," Bernal said. " You can go online and reserve your spot so you don't have to drive around looking for a parking space."

Construction on the new terminal is set to wrap up in 2024. Until then, expect congestion.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 3

Dr. Shaun C. Rice
1d ago

No! They need you to arrive early to hear 👂 in person your flight ✈️ is canceled or hours on hours delayed. Because the look on your faces to them is priceless…

Reply
3
Related
houstonpublicmedia.org

Preparing for another hurricane season in Houston (June 1, 2022)

On Wednesday’s show: On this first official day of the Atlantic hurricane season we present a special edition of Houston Matters with everything you need to get ready for whatever tropical weather the next six months may have in store for us. We talk with Matt Rosencrans of NOAA...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
State
Florida State
KHOU

Know your zip zones and evacuation routes this hurricane season

HOUSTON — For tips on how to prepare for hurricane season, including downloading Evacuation Route Maps and Zip Zone Maps, log on to h-gac.com. If it becomes necessary to evacuate residents during a hurricane, authorities will issue evacuation orders in a phased approach by zip code zone or "zip zone." Coastal residents should become familiar with which zip zone they reside in. Knowing your zone will help you better understand when and if you need to evacuate during a hurricane. It will also help you avoid unnecessary evacuation travel, thereby reducing highway congestion, easing overcrowding at local storm shelters, and boosting public safety.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HOUSTON TO MONTGOMERY COUNTY TRAFFIC NIGHTMARE THIS EVENING

SkyEye is over a traffic backup after an 18-wheeler struck the guard wall on the Eastex Freeway in northeast Houston. When the 18-wheeler struck the wall on the southbound ramp of the US-59 Eastex Freeway to the eastbound North 610 Loop, it sent debris to the northbound US-59 below. The...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traveler#Traffic Congestion#Parking Spot#United
KHOU

2022 Summer nail trends

HOUSTON — 5 SUMMER NAIL TRENDS:. Gloss was founded on a basis that getting your manicure/pedicures should be an exceptional and luxurious experience. They pride themselves in the quality of their work, customer service and always prioritizing our health and safety. Plus, they stand out by always having the latest nail trends and providing a trendy and modern atmosphere. Gloss Nail Bar test and use the best products on the market to ensure that your services last no matter what the occasion is. Their mission is to always raise the bar of what a nail salon should be!
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Community Impact Houston

5 businesses, renovations coming to Sugar Land, Missouri City

Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. 1. Williams Smokehouse: 2105 Lonestar Drive,...
CultureMap Houston

Where to Shop in Houston right now: 12 must-hit spots for June

June is a busy month, with lots to celebrate and commemorate: graduation; Father’s Day; Juneteenth; Pride; and the official day of summer, June 21. Also, with school officially out for summer, many new grads are enjoying their last summer before college or entering the workforce. This month is a perfect time to toast the class of 2022 with gifts that capture life’s precious moments — and also, shop unique gifts for Dear Ol' Dad.
HOUSTON, TX
thewoodlandstx.com

Do You Have An Old Pair Of Glasses Lying Around?

The Tomball Lions Club collects used eyeglasses which are turned in monthly for delivery to the Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center (LERC) in Conroe, Texas. This Center is operated by the Conroe Noon Lions Club and staffed solely by Lion volunteers. For further information, contact our eyeglass recycling program head Lion...
CONROE, TX
Fort Bend Star

Reservoir project that could provide water to county inches forward

A nearby river authority recently reached a $69 million agreement with the city of Houston to purchase a proposed reservoir project that, if completed, might one day provide water to thousands of homes across the region. The Brazos River Authority purchased about 70 percent of project rights for the Allens...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
131K+
Followers
14K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy