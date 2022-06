BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTOK) - Main Street Alabama is expanding and has added its Main Street designation to four communities, Demopolis, LaFayette, Leeds and Talladega. “Applying for Main Street Alabama designation takes time, dedication, and commitment from several people in a community,” said Mary Helmer Wirth, Main Street Alabama president and state coordinator. “The process begins with attending a new city application workshop in January and then deciding to move forward with a letter of intent to apply that shows both public and private support for the effort as well as need and capacity.”

