ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Old Nashville dialect disappearing in the Southern sound

By Forrest Sanders
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lwLCw_0fwL3FCQ00

If you were to hear someone talking about the old Nashville sound, you'd probably assume they were referring to the roots of country music.

One of our own here at NewsChannel 5 has taken an interest in a different Nashville sound. He's asking where it went.

"I don't know how many tapes are back there," said NewsChannel 5's Taylor Pray, walking through the station story tape archive. "It could take years to do this kind of thing."

For a month, Pray has been in the middle of a huge undertaking — recording and digitizing decades of news stories. In watching so many of these old stories, Pray noticed something.

"Everybody has a thick southern accent," he smiled.

Many of the interviews Pray archived from 1988 shared something in common — the accent.

"It sticks out cause you never hear that anymore," Pray said. "I just want to know what happened to the strong accents? Where did these people go?"

"If we had to say there's a specific linguistic characteristic for Nashville, there's shortening from I to ahhh, for example, pronouncing the word 'light' as l-ahh-t," said Ric Morris, MTSU professor of Spanish and Linguistics.

"In cities generally, the Southern dialect is fading across the board, not just in Nashville but in Memphis and Atlanta and other places as well," said Morris.

Morris said for Nashville, a lot of that shift in dialect took place around the '90s.

"In the last 30 years or so, the population of middle Tennessee has just taken off," he said. "Huge growth. I looked at some census data. There's people coming in from all over everywhere. Florida and California actually ranked up very, very high, and a lot of other non-Southern states such as Illinois, New York, and Virginia have had huge amounts of people who have moved into Tennessee."

"When I moved here, I wouldn't say there was much of an accent because everyone I ran into was transplants," said Pray.

"The speakers are bringing their own linguistic flavor with them which is not traditional southern," said Morris.

That doesn't mean the accent is lost.

"You're more likely to hear authentic southern English listening to older people, as you move away from Nashville into the outlying counties," said Morris. "If you really want to experience the southern charm, go to Nolensville."

With as many stories as he's archiving, you might just start hearing that accent from Pray.

"I'll start to adopt it myself," he laughed.

Comments / 6

DCW
4d ago

That's not all that will disappear, our way of life and culture will be gone with this overwhelming invasion of our state.

Reply
3
Related
nashvillegab.com

Seven Most Unique Attractions In Nashville

Whether you’ve lived here for years, just moved to town, or are visiting for the weekend, there’s no excuse for being bored in Music City. From must-see museums to iconic music venues, consider this your Nashville bucket list, curated by https://www.kingjohnnie.info/en/online-pokies/. Grand Ole Opry. The Grand Ole Opry...
NASHVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

Fun Things to Do in Nashville – Your 2022 Guide

From a local’s point of view, we know the fun things to do in Nashville. And believe us that our friends and family are coming out of the woodwork to visit us, so we all need a handy guide. This is a list of StyleBlueprint’s favorite things to do...
NASHVILLE, TN
Channelocity

Richest neighborhoods in Nashville--would you buy a home here?

(RL0919/WikiCommons Images) Nashville is a lively city with a population of 689,447 people and around 169 neighborhoods, Nashville is the largest community in Tennessee. It's home to the Grand Ole' Opry and a thriving bar scene. Given everything it has to offer, it's no wonder it has some of the richest neighborhoods in the state.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Florida State
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five free things to do in Middle Tennessee

When school is out, it can be tough to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. Here are a few ways around Middle Tennessee to keep the kids busy:. Leiper’s Fork Lawnchair Theatre Free Movies. Bring...
TENNESSEE STATE
nashvillelifestyles.com

5 Spots for BBQ in Nashville

Nashville may be known for its country music, but there's some damn good BBQ here, too. Leave room for some finger-licking good 'cue and check out these 5 spots around town. Located in the Gulch, Peg Leg Porker is a family-owned and operated business that specializes in pork and chicken, plus a variety of other barbecued meats. Pitmaster Carey Bringle, the peg-legged owner who lost his leg from cancer as a teenager, is at the helm of the no-frills spot. Don't miss the to-die-for mac-and-cheese and pair your meal with their signature whiskey.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSET

Nashville woman plays prank on Cracker Barrel restaurant

LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV/WKRC) - A Nashville native has spoofed her favorite restaurant by hanging up her own vintage decor, and boy is it cooking up interest online!. Nashville native Kim Alley eats at Cracker Barrel at least once a week and she never takes life, or herself, too seriously. “I'm...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Sound#Atlanta#Southern States#Newschannel 5#Mtsu
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things to do in Wilson County. Rotten Revival 2022 Saturday, June 4, 1:00pm-7:00pm 110 W Main St, Lebanon, TN The Capitol Theater Nashville Curiosities Collective presents our Fifth Annual Rotten Revival. Come shop their unique, weird, wonderful and all around awesome artists, makers and vintage […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
News Break
Politics
thebrillionnews.com

Ariens establishing operations in Tennessee

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. – Ariens Company Chairman and CEO Dan Ariens, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced today the company will invest $38 million to locate its new manufacturing and warehouse facility in Tennessee. Headquartered in Brillion, Wisconsin, AriensCo will create...
BRILLION, WI
Tennessee Tribune

Jazz, Blues, Soul Concert Dinner Cruise Aboard The General Jackson Sunday June 12th

Sunday June 12th, Join Us For Our Exciting Jazz Blues & Soul Concert-Dinner Cruise aboard the General Jackson Showboat. Headlining the show is Sonja Hopkins and her All Star Band, The 11:11 Band. Karaoke in the Heritage Hall, and DJ Victor Chatman will have the Rooftop Deck Rockin’. You’ll Enjoy A Delicious 3 Course Dinner, 3 Levels of Live Entertainment, and a 3 Hour Scenic Cruise With Breathtaking Views Through Downtown Nashville. Pre-boarding check in at 4:00pm / Kick Off Rooftop Party at 4:45pm / Depart 6:00pm / Return 9:00pm.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

You’ll Be Happy as a Clam When You Dine at this ‘Sofishticated’ Restaurant in Tennessee

Get ready to cue “Under the Sea” for this unique Nashville experience!. Ever since I visited my first aquarium a few years ago (yes, I was a little late to the game), I fell in love with the serene mock ocean views, colorful fish, and a plethora of species to learn about while seeing them live in action. Of course, the best part of many aquariums is the glass tunnels that surround you with marine wildlife to gaze at from all angles.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy