New trauma facility to help kids in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Many parents may be struggling with how to talk to their kids about gun violence or other types of trauma. A new center is opening in St. Louis to tackle these issues.

Dr. Lekesha Davis, the director of children’s services at the Amanda Luckett Murphy Hopewell Center, joins FOX 2’s Jasmine Huda to talk about the upcoming grand opening and the services they provide.

For more information, visit: https://hopewellcenter.com/services/

