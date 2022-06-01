ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

All aboard! Boat tours begin on Wichita’s river

By Emily Younger
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UULZo_0fwL39zJ00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Have you ever wanted to take a boat ride along the Arkansas River in Wichita? Now, you can!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JD5ZW_0fwL39zJ00
ICT RiverRides boat tour near the Keeper of the Plains. Courtesy: Sherman Padgett

ICT RiverRides inaugural season is underway, giving people of all ages the chance to experience the Air Captial from the water.

Captain Sherman Padgett is eager to share his love for boating and the City of Wichita with everyone who hops on board.

Meet the grand slam Wichita Wind Surge employee

“We all have these places where we are just happy, and I think being on the water and on a boat is my happy place,” said Padgett.

Padgett grew up visiting the lake and recently retired from Wichita Public Schools . He served as the North High School principal for 12 of his 32 years with the district.

“I started asking kids, ‘hey, if I had a pontoon boat down on the river would you take a ride? How much would you pay?’ They were all like, ‘that would be so much fun. Yeah, we would do it,'” explained Padgett.

The idea for ICT RiverRides then turned into a reality. Padgett worked with the Wichita Park and Recreation department for more than a year to secure the correct permit while fixing up his mother’s 1998 pontoon boat.

Gavin DeGraw concert at the Kansas State Fair canceled

“This boat had been in the family for a number of years, and it was kind of getting old, and instead of trying to reupholster everything, I took the opportunity to kind of remodel it and turn it into this little tour boat,” he said.

The former educator’s ultimate goal is to offer an inexpensive experience for everyone, whether that be people visiting from out of town, a couple on a date at the Keeper of the Plains, or the family strolling along the river.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wnGtJ_0fwL39zJ00
Cpt. Sherman Padgett gives a tour onboard ICT RiverRides.

“I gotta keep the price low, so those people that might just be down walking might say ‘hey, let’s jump on,'” he said.

That’s exactly what one family did when they noticed Padgett and his boat on a Friday afternoon in May.

Wedding ring lost 9 years ago found in flower bed

“We have lived here our whole lives. This is our first time on the river,” said Crystal Fleming. “It’s so exciting. Wichita looks a lot more beautiful from over here.”

The $5.00 ride begins under the Douglas Ave bridge and goes north by Exploration Place and Veteran’s Memorial Park before winding by the Keeper of the Plains and returning to the starting point. Each ride is an estimated 15 minutes.

ICT RiverRides operates from Thursday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., weather permitting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 2

Related
KWCH.com

Man catches 40 lb. catfish in Arkansas River

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Odell Davis made a big catch in the Arkansas River on Tuesday. A photo shared with Eyewitness News shows Davis holding a 40-pound catfish. The Park City man said he caught the big fish at the Lincoln Street Dam just south of downtown Wichita. According to...
KSN News

Budweiser Clydesdales get the party started

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — ‘Twas the day before Riverfest and all through downtown, the Budweiser Clydesdales trotted around. All the beautiful horses marched in a parade, in the hope of giving police some much-needed aid. Then after the parade, in the Century II lot, people added money to the donation pot. The cash is for […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Wichita, KS
Lifestyle
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
KWCH.com

Wichita pools, YMCA water parks closed Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to recent rain and more in the forecast, Wichita Park & Recreation swimming pools and splash pads are closed Tuesday, as are Greater Wichita YMCA water parks. The City of Wichita said staff will be onsite at swimming pools from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday for late...
Salina Post

Multiple events make downtown Salina a First Friday destination

From art to music to entertainment, downtown Salina will be a busy place this Friday. "There is so much going on in Downtown Salina this Friday evening! With live entertainment Shannon’s Stars and Jaron Bell Comedy and music at the new stage, and art exhibits at Subvert Studio, Peaceful Body Wellness Retreat, Streit Sandblasting, and The Flower Nook," said April Rickman, executive assistant and events planner for Salina Downtown, Inc.
SALINA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Degraw
KSN News

Safety precautions for the 50th annual Riverfest

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) — Celebrating half a century. Wichita’s largest party gets underway Friday. The planning and preparation are a year in the making. With tens of thousands expected to flock downtown, security is at the forefront of everyone’s mind. Sargent Kelly O’Brien with the Wichita Police Deptartment (WPD) said there will be a lot […]
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at El Chapulin Mexican Grill

A restaurant has taken over the former LeDesma’s Restaurant that closed at the end of 2021. Introducing El Chapulin Mexican Grill. Chapulin translates to grasshopper in English, but there are no grasshoppers to be found on the menu, unless you count a picture of one. El Chapulin is almost...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Is Wellington bridge in disrepair? What KDOT says

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation expects repairs to begin soon on the U.S. 160 viaduct bridge in Wellington. The center lanes of that bridge have been closed. The bridge sets west of U.S. Highway 81 and U.S. 160 intersection. Tim Potter, a KDOT spokesman, says the surface layer of the bridge […]
WELLINGTON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Arkansas River#Boat Tour#Wichita Wind Surge#Ksnw#The Air Captial#Wichita Public Schools#North High School
travelawaits.com

11 Delicious Restaurants To Try In Wichita, Kansas

Wichita is gaining a reputation for its delicious food scene, and for good reason. A cultural hub, you can eat around the world through Wichita’s variety of local and international cuisine. From upscale eateries to family restaurants, the food in Wichita is delicious. With approximately 400 restaurants, food trucks,...
WICHITA, KS
theactiveage.com

Derby Senior Center: role model or outlier?

DERBY — Gloria Jaeckel found plenty of kindred souls when she joined the Community Quilters group at the Derby Senior Center. “Some of my best friends are people I met two years ago,” Jaeckel said. Those friends don’t think it’s unusual that Jaeckel drives south from her home...
DERBY, KS
KWCH.com

Towing companies saturated with calls as torrential rain flooded Wichita streets

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With Wichita area storms dumping torrential rain, Tuesday night was an especially busy one for towing companies. Many of them worked through the night and as of Wednesday afternoon, were still picking up stranded vehicles. Some of the most flooded streets in Wichita were near Central...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
wichitabyeb.com

Hibachi Boy set to take over Bocco Deli space this week

After closing in July 2021, the former Bocco Deli space at 3010 E. Central has sat empty waiting for a new restaurant to take over. Make way for Hibachi Boy, who is set to take over. Their grand opening is Friday, June 3. This will be the third location for...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Three brothers help pull cars out of flooded Wichita streets

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday night, as heavy rain poured down on Wichita streets, it left many cars stalled in the water. Three brothers, Daniel, Javier and Joel Alonzo were in the area of Maple and Nevada to pick up their sister as the heavy rain flooded roads. With a...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy