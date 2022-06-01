Jon Moxley Vs. Daniel Garcia Announced For Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite

Not many wrestlers have had their name in the news this past week as much as MJF. The scarf-wearing, self-proclaimed “Salt of the Earth” has been the subject of controversy this past week, with some questioning whether he would even show up to face Wardlow in their planned match at AEW Double or Nothing in Las Vegas. After reportedly having arguments with AEW owner Tony Khan about his contract in the past few months, events escalated this weekend when MJF did not show up at Fan Fest and, the night before Double or Nothing, reportedly purchased a plane ticket out of Las Vegas.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO