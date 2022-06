LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two Station Casinos properties in North Las Vegas will remain closed for at least another year. The City of North Las Vegas approved a request from the company to keep Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho “non-operational” through June 2023. Both properties, along with Station’s Fiesta Henderson, have remain closed since March 2020 when casinos shut down in Nevada due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Station Casinos also kept Palms closed before selling it to the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, who reopened it in April 2022.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 20 HOURS AGO