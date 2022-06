As a part of the Preserve Iowa Summit, the Iowa History 101: People and Places will be bringing the History on the Move mobile museum to Mason City!. The exhibition is housed in a custom-built Winnebago and showcases nearly 50 artifacts from the State Historical Society of Iowa to share our state’s remarkable past, from the Native Americans who first settled here to an astronaut who flew into space. It’s a unique chance to explore Iowan’s at work, home, and play.

