O’Fallon man killed in three-motorcycle crash on Missouri highway

An 22-year-old O’Fallon man was killed on a Missouri highway shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

He was the second O’Fallon man to die after a motorcycle crash in less than four hours.

According to an accident report from the Missouri Highway Patrol, Jarrett B. Sarver, 22, was riding northbound on Missouri 21 near Potosi when he was hit from behind at a traffic light and ejected.

He was transported to Mercy Hospital South in Sappington, where he was later pronounced dead.

Jacob Cost, 20, of Belleville, was riding behind Sarver and failed to stop at the traffic light, the highway patrol report states. A third motorcycle then crashed into Cost’s.

Cost was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Awstun Galligan, 21, of O’Fallon, was the driver of the third motorcycle also had minor injuries.

The crash occurred at about 12:30, the report said.

At about 8:34 p.m. Monday, an 18-year-old man from O’Fallon, whose name has not been released, died after being ejected from his motorcycle in Jersey County.

Illinois State Police say he was southbound on Illinois 100 near Brussels when he lost control of his 2002 orange Yamaha and hit a guardrail. The man was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.