ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'fallon, MO

O’Fallon man killed in three-motorcycle crash on Missouri highway

Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 2 days ago

An 22-year-old O’Fallon man was killed on a Missouri highway shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

He was the second O’Fallon man to die after a motorcycle crash in less than four hours.

According to an accident report from the Missouri Highway Patrol, Jarrett B. Sarver, 22, was riding northbound on Missouri 21 near Potosi when he was hit from behind at a traffic light and ejected.

He was transported to Mercy Hospital South in Sappington, where he was later pronounced dead.

Jacob Cost, 20, of Belleville, was riding behind Sarver and failed to stop at the traffic light, the highway patrol report states. A third motorcycle then crashed into Cost’s.

Cost was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Awstun Galligan, 21, of O’Fallon, was the driver of the third motorcycle also had minor injuries.

The crash occurred at about 12:30, the report said.

At about 8:34 p.m. Monday, an 18-year-old man from O’Fallon, whose name has not been released, died after being ejected from his motorcycle in Jersey County.

Illinois State Police say he was southbound on Illinois 100 near Brussels when he lost control of his 2002 orange Yamaha and hit a guardrail. The man was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Motorcyclist dies in north St. Louis County crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A motorcyclist died after a crash Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis County crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Jerome Stone, 55, of St. Louis, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near Missouri Highway 367 and Jennings Station Road.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Crash in Montgomery County kills St. Louis man

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. – A 24-year-old man died in a crash in Montgomery County, Illinois. Illinois State Police said the victim was driving a 2003 white Ford Mustang eastbound on Illinois Route 185 just west of Mulberry Grove Road at approximately 2:21 a.m. when he crossed into the westbound lanes and hit a 2015 Mack […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Potosi, MO
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
O'fallon, MO
State
Illinois State
O'fallon, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Sappington, MO
FOX 2

Woman dies in crash with coach bus in Macoupin County, Illinois

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. – A 23-year-old woman from Litchfield, Illinois died Tuesday afternoon in a crash. The crash happened at approximately 4:23 p.m. on Illinois Route 16 at County Line Road in Macoupin County, Illinois, according to the Illinois State Police. Officials said Grace Keeton was driving a 2013 maroon Ford Fusion eastbound on Illinois […]
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Missouri murder suspect arrested in Macon County

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man wanted for a Missouri murder was arrested in Macon County. NBC affiliate KOMU said 57-year-old John F. Tucker was wanted for a Feb. 2, 2017 deadly shooting, in which Christopher S. James was found with a gunshot wound under an apartment complex stairwell. The apartments were in the 1000 block fo S. Williams St. in Moberly, Mo.
MACON COUNTY, IL
mymoinfo.com

Pevely Man Flown to Hospital after Motorcycle Crash in Crawford County

(Cherryville) A man from Pevely was seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in Crawford County. The Highway Patrol says the accident took place on Highway 19, three miles south of Cherryville when 72-year-old Nicholas Nasalroad did not make a curve with his Harley-Davidson Road King. The bike ended...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Mercy Hospital South#Cost#Illinois State Police#Orange Yamaha
wgel.com

Fatal Accidents In Fayette & Macoupin Counties

A Patoka man was killed in a UTV accident Tuesday morning. Illinois State Police report 35 year old Ryan A. Tune, of Patoka, was traveling southbound on 600th Street at 400th Avenue in Fayette County in a Polaris Ranger XP 1000 Tuesday around 6:30 AM. Police report Tune struck a deer in the roadway, causing the UTV to leave the roadway.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, June 2nd, 2022

A 64-year-old Benton man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for alleged possession of methamphetamine. Donald Rogers was taken into. custody following a traffic stop at Route 37 and Kenco Road. 34-year-old Timothy Burton of West 16th in Centralia was arrested by Central City Police for alleged...
MARION COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Driver dies in Sunday motorcycle crash

An 18-year-old male from O’Fallon, Illinois died in a single vehicle crash Sunday in Jersey County. The driver, who has not yet been publicly identified, crashed a motorcycle on Illinois Route 100 southbound at the Brussels Ferry. According to information from the Illinois State Police, the driver lost control...
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
kfmo.com

St. Francois County Diesel Truck Accident

(St. Francois County, MO) A Ste. Genevieve man, 55 year old Shawn P. Beck is suffering moderate injuries after a one vehicle accident occurred in St. Francois County at 7:00 Wednesday morning. Highway Patrol Reports show Beck was traveling eastbound on Route DD, west of Quarry Lane, when he lost control of his diesel truck and drove off the right side of the road. The truck rolled over onto it's passenger side and struck an embankment. Beck, who was wearing a seat belt when the wreck occurred, was taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Fenton man accused of shooting acquaintance’s TV in rage

HILLSBORO, Mo. – The Jefferson County SWAT Team responded to a home in Imperial late last month after a man walked into the home and shot an acquaintance’s television in a rage. According to Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened just...
IMPERIAL, MO
KMOV

1 killed in St. Louis County motorcycle crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – At least one person is dead following a Wednesday crash in St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed to News 4 they were called to a fatal crash on Jennings Station Road at Route 367 before 4:45 p.m. The crash reportedly involved a Jeep and motorcycle, with the motorcycle driver being pronounced dead.
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
898
Followers
228
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy