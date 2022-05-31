ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calaveras County, CA

Calaveras County: Public Open House (bi-lingual release)

ca.gov
 3 days ago

STOCKTON — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will hold a Public Open House regarding an intersection control improvement project in Calaveras County. The Public Open House will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Where: Mokelumne Hill Town Hall, 8283 Main...

dot.ca.gov

Comments / 0

Related
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - June 3, 2022

In cooperation with the Department of Water Resources (DWR) and California Department of Parks and Recreation (CA Parks), CAL FIRE conducted control burns of around 185 acres this past week at South Forebay near Grand Avenue (~65 acres), near Wilbur Road and Tres Vias Road (~120 acres), and at the Loafer Creek Recreation Area (~55 acres). The vegetation management-control burns have multiple beneficial impacts for the natural environment and public safety.
OROVILLE, CA
ca.gov

PG&E Replacement of Distribution Feeder Main 0630 (DFM-0630/R-1385) across the Sacramento River

On June 3, the Commission released a draft Mitigated Negative Declaration for public comment. PG&E proposes to install a new pipeline underneath the Sacramento River near the town of Meridian and decommission the existing Sacramento River crossing. The Commission, as the lead agency under the California Environmental Quality Act, has prepared a draft Mitigated Negative Declaration that is available for public comment beginning on June 3. Public comments are due by Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 5:00 p.m.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ca.gov

The Scoop: Week of June 6, 2022

If you would like to receive a notification when The Scoop is published each week, please subscribe to the Notify Me list (select The Scoop), via the following link https://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/list.aspx. New items or items with information updated this week have asterisks “**” in front of them. **Magical Bridge...
MORGAN HILL, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
Calaveras County, CA
Calaveras County, CA
Government
City
Boulevard, CA
Local
California Government
City
Mokelumne Hill, CA
ca.gov

State Federal Water Managers Prepare for Dry Summer Conditions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Department of Water Resources (DWR) and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation (Reclamation) are gearing up for the hot and dry summer months as the state experiences a third consecutive year of severe drought. California will enter the dry summer months with below-average reservoir storage and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ca.gov

Weekly Update: June 2, 2022

Summer is coming and it's time to have some fun—get your team together and check out the upcoming Adult Sports Leagues!. The deadline to register for Volleyball is this Friday, June 3; games begin June 28 and take place for 10 weeks on Tuesday nights. The deadline to register...
SAN RAMON, CA
ca.gov

Recruitment for Administrative Services Director – City of Hollister

Administrative Services Director – Hollister, CA. The City of Hollister is nestled in San Benito County, 47 miles South of San Jose, along Highway 156 near the San Luis Reservoir. Historically an agricultural community established by ranchers and farmers, Hollister has a population of more than 40,000 residents and has developed into an anchor community for the surrounding area, drawing residents, businesses, and tourists to its beautiful weather, charming downtown, abundant recreational opportunities, diverse work force, friendly people, and rural roots. Hollister Hills offers over 6,800 acres of scenic and varied terrain for off-highway vehicles as well as dedicated hiking, bicycling, & equestrian trails. Only miles away from Pinnacles National Park, and with back country roads for bikers, the City is an ideal location for nature-lovers. Hollister is home to the widely popular Independence Day Motorcycle Rally, which began in 1947 and is believed to be the event that gave rise to the “American Biker”. For more information on this charming city, please visit the City of Hollister’s website at www.hollister.ca.gov.
HOLLISTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Carretera#El Censo#Politics Local#Caltrans#The Public Open House#The State Route 26#State Route 49#The Build Alternative#The No Build Alternative
ca.gov

City of Hollister Drought Update – STAGE II New Emergency Water Conservation Regulations

CITY OF HOLLISTER – DROUGHT UPDATE – STAGE II – NEW EMERGENCY WATER CONSERVATION REGULATIONS. California is in its’ third year of drought. Locally, our main water supply is derived from groundwater. It is not being naturally replenished by rainfall during the drought. In addition, our imported water has been dramatically cutback due to the lack of rainfall and snowpack. Both agriculture and cities (municipalities) received a zero allocation!
HOLLISTER, CA
ca.gov

Recruitment for Assistant City Manager – City of Hollister

Assistant City Manager – City of Hollister, California. The City of Hollister is nestled in San Benito County, 47 miles South of San Jose, along Highway 156 near the San Luis Reservoir. Historically an agricultural community established by ranchers and farmers, Hollister has a population of more than 40,000 residents and has developed into an anchor community for the surrounding area, drawing residents, businesses, and tourists to its beautiful weather, charming downtown, abundant recreational opportunities, diverse work force, friendly people, and rural roots. Hollister Hills offers over 6,800 acres of scenic and varied terrain for off-highway vehicles as well as dedicated hiking, bicycling, & equestrian trails. Only miles away from Pinnacles National Park, and with back country roads for bikers, the City is an ideal location for nature-lovers. Hollister is home to the widely popular Independence Day Motorcycle Rally, which began in 1947 and is believed to be the event that gave rise to the “American Biker”. For more information on this charming city, please visit the City of Hollister’s website at www.hollister.ca.gov.
HOLLISTER, CA
ca.gov

LiveWire – June 2022

May and June are always busy months for Town staff as we are putting the finishing touches on the next year’s budget for City Council’s consideration. As we continue to bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Town’s revenues are back to where they once were pre-Covid-19. Therefore, the Town is preparing a full service budget, where all city services will return by July 1, 2022. That means the Colma Police Department will be fully staffed, Recreation programs and events will return in full, and Town offices and facilities will continue to be open. If you have any questions regarding the budget please join us at the City Council meeting on June 8 at 7pm on zoom. The zoom link can be found on our website at www.colma.ca.gov.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ca.gov

Governor Newsom Announces Judicial Appointments

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his nominations of Judge Hernaldo J. Baltodano to serve as an Associate Justice of the Second District Court of Appeal, Division Six, and Jeremy M. Goldman to serve as an Associate Justice of the First District Court of Appeal, Division Four. The Governor also announced his appointment of 11 Superior Court Judges, which include five in Los Angeles County; four in San Diego County; one in Placer County; and one in Orange County.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy