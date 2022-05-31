Calaveras County: Public Open House (bi-lingual release)

Assistant City Manager – City of Hollister, California. The City of Hollister is nestled in San Benito County, 47 miles South of San Jose, along Highway 156 near the San Luis Reservoir. Historically an agricultural community established by ranchers and farmers, Hollister has a population of more than 40,000 residents and has developed into an anchor community for the surrounding area, drawing residents, businesses, and tourists to its beautiful weather, charming downtown, abundant recreational opportunities, diverse work force, friendly people, and rural roots. Hollister Hills offers over 6,800 acres of scenic and varied terrain for off-highway vehicles as well as dedicated hiking, bicycling, & equestrian trails. Only miles away from Pinnacles National Park, and with back country roads for bikers, the City is an ideal location for nature-lovers. Hollister is home to the widely popular Independence Day Motorcycle Rally, which began in 1947 and is believed to be the event that gave rise to the “American Biker”. For more information on this charming city, please visit the City of Hollister’s website at www.hollister.ca.gov.

HOLLISTER, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO