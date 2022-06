COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M volleyball added Elena Karakasi, a graduate transfer from Syracuse, to its roster Thursday for the 2022 season. “We are excited about Elena joining us here in Aggieland,” head coach Bird Kuhn said. “Her experience at both the collegiate and international level will add immense value to what she will bring to this team. Her skill and ability to see the game will naturally elevate the daily competition in our gym.”

