(St. Francois County) A Farmington man was seriously injured in a car crash on northbound US-67 in St. Francois County Wednesday afternoon. 51-year-old Michael Evola failed to observe to slower moving vehicles in front of him and struck the rear of a Ford F-150. Evola was taken to Mercy South St. Louis to treat his serious injuries after the accident that happened just before 5 o’clock Wednesday afternoon. No one else was injured in the crash.

FARMINGTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO