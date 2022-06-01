ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Early Voting in South Carolina

WIS-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. School voucher-like program moving closer to establishment...

www.wistv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJCL

2022 South Carolina Primary Election Results

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Palmetto State has a Senate seat, Congressional seats and the governor's office at stake in 2022, along with a long list of municipal elections. Republicans Gov. Henry McMaster, Senator Tim Scott and Congresswoman Nancy Mace are all up for reelection this year. In addition, Mace is challenged in the primary by Donald Trump-backed Katie Arrington.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
News19 WLTX

Candidates for South Carolina Secretary of State

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three candidates are vying for the title of South Carolina Secretary of State. Incumbent Mark Hammond is seeking yet another term in office. He's facing off against one challenger. The winner takes on Rosemounda Peggy Butler. In addition to business filings, the Secretary of State's Office...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina#Early Voting#Politics State#Election State#Sc
News19 WLTX

New South Carolina boating laws could result in misdemeanor

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Boating season is in full swing, and just in time for the season, there's a new law boaters need to be aware of to avoid a getting fined on the water. Previously, law required boats in motion to stay 50 feet away from other boats or the dock. The new law doubles that distance, requiring boats in motion to stay 100 feet away.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
WIS-TV

Changes to SC’s absentee voting by mail cause confusion ahead of primary election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The new election law Republican Gov. Henry McMaster signed last month put significant changes in place for absentee voting by mail in South Carolina. While some changes will take effect at later dates, many are already in place now for the June primaries, and they are also already causing some confusion with South Carolina voters.
COLUMBIA, SC
charlottemagazine.com

Why South Carolina’s Old 96 District Should Be on Your Summer Getaway List

Summer is in full swing and we’re craving a road trip to South Carolina’s historic Old 96 District. This region covers Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, and McCormick counties, which are full of unexpected wonders ripe for exploring. Gaining attention for its small-town charm, abundant outdoor scene, and rich offering of family-friendly farms and historic sites, it’s a great way to get everything a Summer weekend getaway deserves. This Summer Travel Guide showcases some of the region’s favorite highlights, and we’ve picked some of our favorites to share here:
CHARLOTTE, NC
live5news.com

South Carolina shrimp harvest opens fully Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Commercial shrimp trawling begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday, officially kicking off South Carolina’s shrimp season. Shrimping season in the state typically starts in spring with the opening of a small subset of waters, called provisional areas, that allow shrimpers to take advantage of the harvest offshore while still protecting the majority of shrimp that have yet to spawn. South Carolina’s provisional areas opened on April 18 this year.
AGRICULTURE
WBTW News13

New South Carolina law replaces ‘no trespassing’ sign with purple paint

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — A new law signed by Gov. Henry McMaster last week lets South Carolina property owners replace “no trespassing” signs with purple paint markers. The purple paint marker was proposed as an alternative to traditional “no trespassing” signs which can be removed or destroyed by weather events, according to the South Carolina […]
POLITICS
WBTW News13

Work begins to remove coal tar from South Carolina river

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Work will begin this summer to remove tens of thousands of tons of coal tar from a South Carolina river. The Congaree River in Columbia will remain open for kayakers and boaters, but there will be some changes, The State newspaper reported. A boat launch at private land on Senate Street will be […]
COLUMBIA, SC
The Berkeley Observer

Berkeley County Among The Highest COVID-19 Vaccination Rates in South Carolina: Report

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the […] The post Berkeley County Among The Highest COVID-19 Vaccination Rates in South Carolina: Report appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
clemson.edu

Downy mildew detected on South Carolina cucurbits

Now is the time for growers to come to the aid of their cucurbits and rise against downy mildew. Downy mildew is a water mold that destroys plant foliage and is common on cucurbits, a family of plants that includes cucumbers, various melons, squashes and gourds. It makes annual unwelcome visits to South Carolina in late May or early June. The first sighting for 2022 was in Bamberg County on May 25.
CLEMSON, SC
kiss951.com

South Carolina Town Named One Of Best Small Towns For Summer

There’s a sort of perfection about a small town in the summer. Taking a stroll down Main street, festivals, and the friendly faces we love it all. It’s easy to just book a trip to a popular beach or a trendy city. But some of the best summer memories can be made in small towns. I’ll always remember summer nights with my parents strolling the streets of Blowing Rock, NC. Or summer walks on the beach of South Topsail island with a good friend. While the Myrtle Beach or Disney vacations may seem more exciting, the calm simplicity of small-town summer just hits different. Travel and Leisure recently released a list of the Top 15 Small Towns For Summer and a South Carolina town made the list.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy