Early Voting in South Carolina

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Palmetto State has a Senate seat, Congressional seats and the governor's office at stake in 2022, along with a long list of municipal elections. Republicans Gov. Henry McMaster, Senator Tim Scott and Congresswoman Nancy Mace are all up for reelection this year. In addition, Mace is challenged in the primary by Donald Trump-backed Katie Arrington.
On Wednesday, May 26, Carolinas AGC proudly partnered with AGC of America and the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) for a press conference in Columbia, South Carolina to release the South Carolina results of AGC of America’s 2022 Work Zone Safety Awareness Survey consisting of results from CAGC Members.
GREENVILLE, S.C. — They're seemingly a fixture of any major urban environment, but one particular pest control company says rats are the biggest problem for 50 U.S. cities - one of which is in South Carolina. Through its annual list of "Top 50 Rattiest Cities," Orkin shows multiple metropolitan...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three candidates are vying for the title of South Carolina Secretary of State. Incumbent Mark Hammond is seeking yet another term in office. He's facing off against one challenger. The winner takes on Rosemounda Peggy Butler. In addition to business filings, the Secretary of State's Office...
FLORENCE, South Carolina — South Carolina state Rep. Russell Fry has a double-digit lead on Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC) in one poll as the embattled incumbent campaigns to keep his congressional district, which spans from Grand Strand to Pee Dee, after voting to impeach then-President Donald Trump. More than...
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Boating season is in full swing, and just in time for the season, there's a new law boaters need to be aware of to avoid a getting fined on the water. Previously, law required boats in motion to stay 50 feet away from other boats or the dock. The new law doubles that distance, requiring boats in motion to stay 100 feet away.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The new election law Republican Gov. Henry McMaster signed last month put significant changes in place for absentee voting by mail in South Carolina. While some changes will take effect at later dates, many are already in place now for the June primaries, and they are also already causing some confusion with South Carolina voters.
FLORENCE, South Carolina — Former House Speaker Paul Ryan and Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC) are hopeful Georgia Republican primary election voters' rejection of former President Donald Trump-endorsed candidates bodes well for Rice.
Summer is in full swing and we’re craving a road trip to South Carolina’s historic Old 96 District. This region covers Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, and McCormick counties, which are full of unexpected wonders ripe for exploring. Gaining attention for its small-town charm, abundant outdoor scene, and rich offering of family-friendly farms and historic sites, it’s a great way to get everything a Summer weekend getaway deserves. This Summer Travel Guide showcases some of the region’s favorite highlights, and we’ve picked some of our favorites to share here:
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Commercial shrimp trawling begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday, officially kicking off South Carolina’s shrimp season. Shrimping season in the state typically starts in spring with the opening of a small subset of waters, called provisional areas, that allow shrimpers to take advantage of the harvest offshore while still protecting the majority of shrimp that have yet to spawn. South Carolina’s provisional areas opened on April 18 this year.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — A new law signed by Gov. Henry McMaster last week lets South Carolina property owners replace “no trespassing” signs with purple paint markers. The purple paint marker was proposed as an alternative to traditional “no trespassing” signs which can be removed or destroyed by weather events, according to the South Carolina […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The full 2022 shrimping season is underway along the South Carolina coast, but economic woes may cause a challenge this year. While the offshore shrimping began in April, which allows shrimping three miles off the coast – or in South Carolina’s provisional area – Lowcountry shrimpers can work closer to […]
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Work will begin this summer to remove tens of thousands of tons of coal tar from a South Carolina river. The Congaree River in Columbia will remain open for kayakers and boaters, but there will be some changes, The State newspaper reported. A boat launch at private land on Senate Street will be […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the […]
Now is the time for growers to come to the aid of their cucurbits and rise against downy mildew. Downy mildew is a water mold that destroys plant foliage and is common on cucurbits, a family of plants that includes cucumbers, various melons, squashes and gourds. It makes annual unwelcome visits to South Carolina in late May or early June. The first sighting for 2022 was in Bamberg County on May 25.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In an effort to increase beef processing capacity in South Carolina -- and to create a South Carolina-branded beef product -- a group of cattle farmers in the state have formed the SC Beef Marketing Cooperative (SCBMC). The six existing meat processing facilities in the state...
There’s a sort of perfection about a small town in the summer. Taking a stroll down Main street, festivals, and the friendly faces we love it all. It’s easy to just book a trip to a popular beach or a trendy city. But some of the best summer memories can be made in small towns. I’ll always remember summer nights with my parents strolling the streets of Blowing Rock, NC. Or summer walks on the beach of South Topsail island with a good friend. While the Myrtle Beach or Disney vacations may seem more exciting, the calm simplicity of small-town summer just hits different. Travel and Leisure recently released a list of the Top 15 Small Towns For Summer and a South Carolina town made the list.
I am a terrible insomniac. Fun fact about me is that I only sleep around 3 hours a night. But sometimes if I am very lucky; I step outside, take a few gulps of good ol South Carolina country air and I can go right back to sleep. The best...
