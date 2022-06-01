ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leaburg, OR

McKenzie Fire Report - June 2

By Kym Pokorny
 2 days ago

May 23: 7:50: McK. Hwy./Greenwood Dr. Motor Vehicle Accident. Patient Assessed, No transport. 20:02: 38000 block, Kickbush Ln. Public Assist. Lift Assist Only. May 24: Cedar Flat Rd./Boscage Ln. MVA. Vehicle stuck in a ditch. 11:23: 38000 blk, McK. Hwy....

kezi.com

Early morning hit-and-run leaves victim seriously injured

VENETA, Ore. -- One person is seriously hurt and a suspect is wanted for a hit-and-run, the Lane County Sheriff’s office reports. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car in the area of Territorial Highway near Demming Road just after 1 a.m. on June 2. Deputies say that when they arrived, they learned that a person helping someone else jump-start their car was hit by a passing vehicle.
VENETA, OR
Cottage Grove Sentinel

Police Log 5/23022 - 5/29/2022

• Theft of a bicycle was reported in the area of All-America Square. • Officers responded to the 200 block of North 8th Street for a theft/criminal mischief report. The victim advised that her ex-boyfriend took her property and burned it, posting the video on social media. The ex-boyfriend was found by officers to have damaged property belonging to the apartment property owner. South Lane County Fire & Rescue responded and seized the fire. Though the victim did not want to pursue criminal charges, the ex-boyfriend was determined to have placed the entire apartment at risk of injury by not containing the fire.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
kptv.com

7 arrested in Salem shoplifting sting

KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - Seven people have been arrested for allegedly shoplifting items from a Salem-area Target, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspects range in age from 26 to 41 years old. Over $1,000 in merchandise was recovered, according to police, including a shopping cart full of Tide...
SALEM, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WINSTON POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER FIGHT WITH OFFICERS

Winston Police jailed a man after an incident on Wednesday. A WPD report said an officer noticed a vehicle speeding in excess of 60 miles per hour on Main Street. The officer stopped the vehicle and noticed that the driver had signs of impairment. The driver was found to be too intoxicated to drive and the officer attempted to take the man into custody.
WINSTON, OR
Woodburn Independent

Loose dog shot in Hubbard

Hubbard Police shoot a loose dog after officer was bitten while trying to corral itGood morning Hubbard. As many of you already know, we had an unfortunate event occur last evening (June 1). We had two Hubbard Police officers on duty who came across a dog at large outside the Hubbard City Hall. While attempting to secure the animal one of our officers was attacked. The accompanying officer needed to shoot the dog to stop the attack. The officer who obtained the injury was transported to the hospital and as of this morning is recovering and will be ok. It was unfortunate the responding officers had to resort to deadly force to stop the attack, but because of the quick reaction of the accompanying officer, he was able to prevent a more serious injury or even an attack on a resident. I would like to remind residents to please ensure your dogs are safely secured in their yards or homes. This incident was very unfortunate and preventable. Charles Rostocil -- Hubbard mayor {loadposition sub-article-01}
HUBBARD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

BOTH DRIVERS CITED FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE CRASH

Both drivers were cited following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police Report said at 10:25 a.m. a man was driving westbound on West Harvard Avenue when his SUV collided with a second vehicle at the intersection with West Stanton Avenue. Neither driver had insurance and the one who...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHICLE

A Sutherlin man was jailed for possession of a stolen vehicle, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. A DCSO report said the Sutherlin Police Department had received information about a stolen vehicle. At 8:45 a.m. a citizen spotted the vehicle at a business on Roberts Creek Road in Green. Deputies responded to the area and took 32-year old Carl McFarland into custody. Bail was set at $50,000.
SUTHERLIN, OR
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

Sheriff's Office Reports - June 2

May 24: 8:57 a.m: Welfare Check - 35700 blk, Camp Creek Rd. 9:09 a.m: Reckless Driving - Deerhorn Rd. & McK. Hwy. 2:21 p.m: Burglary - 45600 blk, Goodpasture Rd. A resident reported that their gas powered generator had been stolen from their shed. 2:45 p.m: Assist Fire Dept. -...
LANE COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Couple suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon arrested

A Clackamas County couple was arrested Tuesday night, suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team spotted what it called “criminal behavior consistent with drug distribution” as it conducted surveillance in Redmond. Johnny Stavrakis, 39,...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

Police ID body

SISTERS: The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has identified a body discovered by a small group of mushroom hunters. The man’s remains were found near the snow gate on State Highway 242 (the Old McKenzie Pass Highway) west of Sisters on the afternoon of May 21st, and a subsequent investigation has found no signs of foul play, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies reported last Monday.
SISTERS, OR
KDRV

Suspicious package evacuates Oregon Department of Corrections

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Corrections headquarters staff are back to work, despite a suspicious package received there today. The Department of Corrections (DOC) says about 30 employees were working in the building at the time and evacuated. No one required outside medical attention when returning to the building.
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII HIT AND RUN

Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged DUII hit and run incident on Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 10:30 p.m. the 29-year old was identified as the driver of an SUV that crashed into a power pole in the 600 block of Northeast Chestnut Avenue. The suspect allegedly fled the scene and went to a nearby residence. The man was found to be under the influence of alcohol.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DEPUTIES JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENTS

A deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man after an alleged menacing incident on Monday. A DCSO report said at about 9:20 p.m. a caller said some subjects had come to his neighbor’s house on Maple Street in Riddle. The caller went outside to tell them his neighbor was not home and that they needed to leave. The caller said the subjects began to get confrontational with him. One allegedly shoved the caller up against the door of his house while the other man pointed a pistol at him. The pair then left in a vehicle.
RIDDLE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED IN CONNECTION WITH ALLEGED STOLEN VEHICLE INCIDENT

A Roseburg man was jailed in connection with an alleged stolen vehicle incident by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. A DCSO report said at 3:15 p.m. a deputy was traveling down Rolling Hills Road in Green when he spotted a sedan which had been reported as stolen. Prior to seeing that vehicle the deputy passed a man at the corner of Rolling Hills and Stella, who was walking south. The man kept his head down as the deputy passed by.
ROSEBURG, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Woman found dead near Sisters; investigation ongoing

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman near Sisters. The sheriff’s office said it learned of the death of the 55-year-old woman late Tuesday night. She was found on a property on Cloverdale Rd. near Highway 20 between Sisters and Tumalo. The cause...
SISTERS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII INCIDENT

Roseburg Police Jailed a woman following an alleged DUII incident early Saturday. An RPD report said just before 3:15 a.m. an officer was driving south on Southeast Jackson Street whey they observed a sports car driving east on Southeast Washington, going in the wrong direction., The vehicle then made a left turn onto Jackson and began going north towards the patrol vehicle, which was also the wrong way.
ROSEBURG, OR
Gresham Outlook

Rogue 'Gresham Lumberjack' terrorizes trees

Suspect has cut down hundreds of trees along Springwater Corridor Trail since August 2021Someone won't stop chopping down trees in Gresham natural areas, and now the city is hoping for the public's vigilance in catching the vandal. Since last August, an unknown person or group has been cutting trees down on the Springwater Trail, particularly around the Seventh Street Bridge just west of Regner Road. To date nearly 100 trees that are at least 16 inches in diameter have been chopped, as well as hundreds of smaller trees. The perpetrator appears to use a handsaw, and even more...
GRESHAM, OR

