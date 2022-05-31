Probate Clerk, Probate Office

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A volunteer fire department in Lee County could close after staffing changes and loss of volunteers. The Plainview Volunteer Fire Department in Lee County no longer has a fire chief. For the past several years, the Oakbowery Volunteer Fire Department in nearby Chambers County has...
“My family and I are humbled by the support we received and we are ready to go to work for the people of Dale County,” said Adam Enfinger after the primary election votes were tallied at the Dale County Courthouse in Ozark May 24. Enfinger, who serves currently as...
Tallassee Mayor John Hammock will resign his position as mayor of Tallassee effective June 30. Hammock released a statement Wednesday morning announcing the decision to resign after serving as mayor for six years was made after “many prayers and discussions” with his wife Kim. “I am proud of...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former Muscogee County Deputy Clerk convicted of a multi-million dollar fraud case will learn his fate in court on Thursday, June 2. 64-year-old Willie Demps, of Phenix City, and seven co-defendants all pleaded guilty to an elaborate scheme from 2010 to 2019. In February, Demps...
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — A week after a pastor was arrested while watering a neighbor’s flowers in his neighborhood in Childersburg, the charges against him have now been dropped. In a statement released Thursday, Childersburg Police Chief Richard B. McClelland announced that after an investigation, he had requested that all charges be dropped against Michael […]
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Its been one week since the lives of 19 children and two adults were cut short in a cold-blooded mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. Here at home - new calls for action as the first funeral services are beginning for those victims in Uvalde, Texas.
The City of Tallassee was hoping it could build a new wastewater treatment facility for around $5 million — after all that’s where project estimates put costs just a year ago. It even entered into a consent decree with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management with a new...
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (AP) — The Montgomery County sheriff said a fleeing robbery suspect exchanged gunfire with a witness who had chased him from the scene. The sheriff told news outlets that the Tuesday incident was captured on video. Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told reporters during a news conference that the 16-year-old robbery suspect […]
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is doing his part to make sure one city park is a safe place for children this summer. Charles Phillips was born and raised in Montgomery, not too far from Day Street Park. He is aware of the violence that has plagued the community over the years.
Expect delays at the Redland Road/ Firetower Road roundabout construction site Monday, June 6th through Wednesday, June 8th. The contractor is expected to pave the entire site with the final wearing layer (weather permitting). There will be significant delays so please use extra caution in this area and seek an alternate route if possible.
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence on Wimberly Road - known as Lee Road 56 - in Lee County. Sheriff Jay Jones says a car chase ended in a wreck with law enforcement searching for the suspect after they fled the scene. Jones says...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 63-year-old inmate was found dead at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Officer, Alex Lee Sanders died from natural causes and was found around 7:20 a.m. The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County authorities released the name of the woman arrested and charged with the shooting death of a 21-year-old man during the Memorial Day weekend. Rachel Brown, 20, faces second-degree murder for the death of Kavon Usher, 21. The fatal shooting happened Saturday morning, May 28...
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — All four juveniles have been found. They were found Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex in Enterprise. COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding four runaway juveniles. If you have any information, you...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An eyewitness recorded video of an unfolding situation Tuesday afternoon as a robbery suspect and another witness exchanged gunfire outside a store in the town of Pike Road in Montgomery County. The owner of the video, who asked not to be identified by name, provided...
A teen is hospitalized after authorities say he robbed a Dollar General in Montgomery County and then got into a shootout in a Pike Road neighborhood with a witness who followed him. Sheriff Derrick Cunningham held a news conference Wednesday morning and said he and other law enforcement officers won’t...
Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey beat incumbent state Sen. Tom Whatley, R-Auburn, by a single vote to represent Senate District 27. After the May 24 election results came in, Hovey was up by four votes, but provisional ballots remained to be counted. After those ballots were counted, Whatley gained three...
The Selma City Schools Board of Education has scheduled a called board meeting for Tuesday, June 7 at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the top five candidates for the open superintendent position. The meeting will be held in the Boardroom of the Selma City Schools Central Office at 2194 Broad Street.
Lanett, Ala. (WRBL) – 87-year-old Zil Maxi originally from Haiti and has been a Lanett, Alabama resident for 33 years. Despite having made renovations to his home in the past he cannot continue making renovations and has roofing issues affecting the interior and exterior of his home. “I don’t...
