After leading the SEC champions through practice on Thursday morning, Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello met with the media to discuss the Knoxville Regional this weekend. With just one day until Tennessee takes the field on Friday night, Vitello spoke about the team’s final preparations for this weekend and the routine they are taking to get there. In addition, Vitello also spoke about the quality of competition from the four teams in Knoxville this weekend, including the offensive firepower that each one possesses.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO