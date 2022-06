Miami, FL – The Miami Heat nearly pulled off a miraculous comeback in Game 7 against the Boston Celtics on Sunday night (May 29), but those efforts came up short when Jimmy Butler missed a go-ahead three-pointer with about 16 seconds left and the Heat down 98-96. With the three-ball rimming out, Butler and the Heat ended up dropping the final game of the series at home by a score of 100-96. Immediately following the game, Jimmy Butler became the subject of intense scrutiny from fans second-guessing his shot selection when it came to pulling up for three to take the lead rather than trying to tie the game with a lay-up or possibly getting fouled.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO