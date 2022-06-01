Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer off Jersey Shore beach

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Police are searching for a man suspected of pointing a gun at another person following a crash in Bel Air on Friday, according to authorities. Police responded to a two-vehcile crash about 3 p.m. in the 2400 block of Cresswell Road. One of the drivers involved in the crash allegedly pointed a handgun at the other driver before running away and leaving his vehicle behind, police said. He was described as a Black man who was wearing cargo shorts but no shirt. Officers placed two private schools on temporary lockdown following the incident, according to authorities. The lockdowns were implemented “out of an abundance of caution,” police said. Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted with the search for the man, according to authorities, and the Maryland State Police used a helicopter to search for him. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bel Air Barrack at 410-838-4101

BEL AIR, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO