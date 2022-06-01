ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer off Jersey Shore beach

By Chris Sheldon
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UPDATE: Swimmer missing off Wildwood is believed to have drowned, Coast Guard says. The Coast Guard was searching Tuesday night for a swimmer who disappeared underneath the waves off a Wildwood beach. Three other...

www.nj.com

CBS Philly

Officials Find Body Of Missing 19-Year-Old Delaware County Swimmer Off Coast Of Wildwood

WILDWOOD CREST, N.J. (CBS) — The body of 19-year-old Alfred Williams, the swimmer who went missing off the coast of Wildwood, was recovered Saturday morning in the borough of Wildwood Crest. Williams, who is from Drexel Hill, disappeared in the water Tuesday afternoon in the area of Andrews Avenue. It’s believed he got caught in a rip tide. Officials were able to rescue two other swimmers and a third was able to make it to shore. The Coast Guard called off the search for Williams Wednesday afternoon.
WILDWOOD, NJ
WMDT.com

Coast Guard searching Chesapeake Bay after abandoned boat found beached

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Coast Guard is leading a search for a possible person in the water in the Chesapeake Bay. The search began after the Coast Guard Sector Virginia command center received a report of 20-foot Boston Whaler beached near Factory Point, Va. The Coast Guard says there were signs of recent occupancy in the boat.
HAMPTON, VA
Cat Country 107.3

Body of Lost Swimmer Recovered on Wildwood Crest NJ Beach

The body of a swimmer who went missing earlier in the week has been recovered. Wildwood Crest Police say the body of Alfred Williams was recovered early Saturday morning at Palm Road and the beach in the Borough of Wildwood Crest. Williams, 19, of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania had gone missing shortly after 4pm on Tuesday, May 31st, while swimming about 100 - 200 yards off the shore near Andrews Avenue and the beach in Wildwood Crest.
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
Wildwood, NJ
Wildwood, NJ
Wildwood, NJ
WBOC

Bike Falling Off Car Leads to 6 Car Accident

WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.- A bike falling off of a car lead to a six-car crash in West Ocean City Saturday morning. The Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department says the crash happened around 9 a.m. on Rt. 90, before the first bridge heading toward Ocean City. Crews began to help those in need of medical assists and working to clean up leaking fluids. All involved refused medical treatment.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Dept. responds to six-car pile up on Route 90

OCEAN PINES, Md. – Fire officials say a bicycle falling off a vehicle is to blame for a major pile up Saturday morning. Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department (OPVFD) says around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, they responded to the scene on Route 90. They say the pile up happened just before the first bridge heading towards Ocean City.
OCEAN PINES, MD
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEWARK BOY CALEB LAFACE

The New Castle County Police Department is searching for 12 -year-old Caleb Laface. (Newark, DE 19702) On June 3, 2022, patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Plover Circle, in the community of Sparrow Run for a report of a missing person.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
BreakingAC

Atlantic City teen girl missing

Atlantic City police are asking for help finding a missing teen. Fahaja Williams, 15, was last seen Monday by her mother in the 200 block of North Chalfonte Avenue, police said. She is about 5-foot-5 and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She has two piercings in her nose. Anyone with information...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Centre Daily

Woman sitting by beach dies after car crashes into bench, lands in ocean, NJ cops say

A 75-year-old woman died after a car crashed into the bench she was sitting on by the beach before it landed in the ocean, according to authorities in New Jersey. The Hyundai driver first slammed into another car before hitting the bench over Memorial Day weekend in the North Cape May section of Lower Township on May 29, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. The man was possibly experiencing a “medical emergency” before the incident.
NJ.com

Wesley directs Egg Harbor Township boys track to SJG4 championship (PHOTOS)

Oh, the sweet flavor of victory. “It’s a good feeling to get this win,” senior Malachi Wesley of the Egg Harbor Township High boys’ track and field team said. “Last year left a bitter taste in our mouths. We came four points shy of repeating. It’s good to bounce back the year after and win the title.”
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
BreakingAC

Woman assaulted and dumped in Galloway

An Atlantice City woman remains in critical condition after she was found in Galloway Township brutally beaten on Sunday night. Galloway police believe the 29-year-old woman was assaulted somewhere else and then dumped. Her name is not being released at this time. Her brother has posted about his sister’s condition...
GALLOWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Beachgoer on bench killed, several hurt after out-of-control car plunges into Delaware Bay

A car that careened out of control fatally struck a woman sitting on a bench on a beach in North Cape May before plunging into the Delaware Bay, officials said. The incident occurred about 8 p.m. Sunday when the car went off the road on Lincoln Boulevard near Beach Drive in Lower Township, crashed through a guardrail and struck several people who had gathered to watch the sun set, according to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
LOWER TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Baltimore

Man Involved In Bel Air Car Crash Allegedly Points Gun At Other Driver, Flees, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Police are searching for a man suspected of pointing a gun at another person following a crash in Bel Air on Friday, according to authorities. Police responded to a two-vehcile crash about 3 p.m. in the 2400 block of Cresswell Road. One of the drivers involved in the crash allegedly pointed a handgun at the other driver before running away and leaving his vehicle behind, police said. He was described as a Black man who was wearing cargo shorts but no shirt. Officers placed two private schools on temporary lockdown following the incident, according to authorities. The lockdowns were implemented “out of an abundance of caution,” police said. Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted with the search for the man, according to authorities, and the Maryland State Police used a helicopter to search for him. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bel Air Barrack at 410-838-4101
BEL AIR, MD
NJ.com

NJ
