Pueblo West, CO

Man and woman arrested in Pueblo West armed robbery, 1 still on the run

By Ashley Eberhardt
 2 days ago

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — Deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested two people following an armed robbery and pursuit on Monday.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, May 30, deputies responded to the 900 block of Saxony Drive, near the intersection of South Purcell Boulevard, on a report of an armed robbery. When deputies arrived, they learned the victim had just returned to his home when he was approached by two men, one of whom had a gun. The victim said the suspect pointed the gun at him and then both men stole his wallet, the keys to his rental car, and the car, a white Mazda CX5.

Another deputy responding to the call spotted a car matching the Mazda’s description at a Loaf N’ Jug on South Purcell Boulevard, and as the deputy pulled into the parking lot, the car sped off.

The deputy followed and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued eastbound onto U.S. Highway 50. Two additional deputies joined the pursuit, which wound through several streets on the westside of Pueblo. The suspect drove the vehicle off the road going southbound into a prairie near West 14th Street, where the vehicle became disabled after striking a rock embankment. No one was injured.

Three people fled the vehicle on foot, and a deputy quickly apprehended a woman, identified as 31-year-old Austin Baca. An initial investigation determined that Baca knew the victim and had a previous relationship with him. She was arrested for complicity to commit aggravated robbery, complicity to commit aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, resisting arrest, and domestic violence. She was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

Austin Baca

Two men also ran from the scene in the direction of the nearby Wildhorse Creek and Arkansas River. A gun that was in the vehicle was recovered.

About an hour later, Pueblo Police responded to a residence on Pearl Street in the City of Pueblo after a resident reported a man without clothes had come to his home. The witness said it appeared the man had come out of the nearby Arkansas River. Deputies learned the man, identified as 35-year-old Ramon Aguirres, matched the description of one of the suspects in the robbery.

Ramon Aguirres

Aguirres was apprehended and taken to a local hospital for treatment of cold exposure and later booked into the Pueblo County Jail. He was arrested for aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, restraining order violation, resisting arrest, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, reckless driving, and driving under restraint.

Deputies are still searching for the other man that ran from the vehicle. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or go online at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

