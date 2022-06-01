Food businesses starting to grow in Hanford with community support

In the small community of Hanford, food businesses are booming -- some with storefronts and others on a smaller scale.

A lot of us are trucks, trailers, pop-ups such as mine, and it has been amazing," says Sugar Mutt Cotton Candy Owner Marc Aguirre. "I have met so many people that have just started."

Aguirre says making cotton candy started back in 2015 and slowly grew into a full-time job in December of 2021.

"Take the leap," he said. "There is no reward without risk, I took the risk and I am starting to see the reward now."

Like Aguirre, several Hanford natives like the Puga brothers launched their food business, Gottis Kitchen, about a year ago.

They all say support from the city has been a huge part of their success.

"They have so many events we can sell at," Marc said.

"We are grateful for the community that has supported us a lot," the Puga brothers said. "The city, parks and rec, we are so thankful for that."

Most of all, business owners support one another.

"I love my vendor friends," Marc said. "We meet here at these events, we actually talk and we are friends."

A little community, they say, has room for everyone.

If you would like to check out some the new businesses, the Thursday Night Market Place event takes place at Civic Park from 5:30 pm to 9 pm until October 6th.