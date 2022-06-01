ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleming, CO

Fleming water supply compromised; boiling required until Thursday

By Sterling Journal Advocate
southplattesentinel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFleming residents are under a “boil water” order, possibly until Thursday. Logan County Emergency Manager Jerry Casebolt said Tuesday a water pump supplying the town’s...

www.southplattesentinel.com

Comments / 1

Related
southplattesentinel.com

Jake brake warning signs to go back up in Logan County

Logan County Commissioner Jane Bauder will get her “Jake-brake” warning signs after all. The noisy truck gear and a $27,000 gift to the CHS cooperative were discussed during the commissioners’ work session on Tuesday, and that wasn’t even the formal business session. Michael Lechman of Sterling...
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
southplattesentinel.com

Logan County Fair officials looking for people to staff ticketed events

Logan County may have to pay more to get people to sell and take tickets and usher at the paid events of the Logan County Fair. Fair Manager Guy McEndaffer told the Logan County Commissioners during their work session Tuesday morning that groups who normally would fill those roles are having a hard time getting volunteers. McEndaffer said he’s considering reaching out to his contacts at the National Western Stock Show for a solution, but can’t yet estimate what their suggestions would cost.
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
southplattesentinel.com

Fireworks ignite at GOP House District 63 debate in Brush

Cattle-punching on his Akron ranch may have well-prepared Rep. Richard Holtorf for a Republican Party debate Tuesday with his opponent, former Eckley Mayor Jessie Vance. Holtorf, presently serving in State House District 64, often appeared to desire discussion on experience he has gained and results he has delivered in the state legislature, and the leadership he has developed through a life of military service and personal business interests, while Vance delivered a barrage of criticism of Holtorf in the debate that often seemed more like a sparring match during a candidate-to-candidate question session.
BRUSH, CO
southplattesentinel.com

Business of the Week: North Sterling Boat Charter & Rental

Jeff Durbin purchased a pontoon in memory of his mother in 2018. He was asked many times if he would rent it out. After a lot of thinking Jeff decided to open his own business renting boats and other fun water toys for families and friends to have fun! This business would also give him something to do during his retirement which only lasted one year. In 2019, North Sterling Boat Charter & Rental was born.
STERLING, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fleming, CO
Logan County, CO
Government
County
Logan County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado's high court reverses convictions over Adams County judge's behavior toward defense counsel

The Colorado Supreme Court reversed a man's convictions because an Adams County judge violated his Sixth Amendment right to hire a different defense lawyer. The actions of District Court Judge Thomas R. Ensor, who had accused Palmer Gilbert of trying to delay his criminal proceedings, will now result in Gilbert receiving a new trial more than four years after he initially faced a jury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Water Supply#Water Pump#Boiling
CBS Denver

Greeley Police Looking For Cole Graves, Considered Armed & Dangerous

UPDATE: Cole Graves, Accused Of Crime Spree In Greeley, Arrested In Weld County By Danielle Chavira GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley Police want to find a man they consider armed and dangerous. Police responded to a home on 5th Avenue at around 10 a.m. on May 30 for a weapons call. They say a neighbor was trying to steal the vehicle belonging to two victims. One victim confronted the suspect, identified as Cole Graves, 33. Graves then pulled out a gun, which was reportedly stolen, and threatened the victim. A second victim came out of the home to find Graves pointing the gun at...
southplattesentinel.com

Northeastern Junior College releases honor roll for spring 2022 semester

Northeastern Junior College has released its Honor Roll list for the Spring 2022 Semester and reports that 342 students were given high academic achievement recognition, including 172 students who made the President’s List by earning a 4.0 grade point average. Those making the President’s List include (by home location...
STERLING, CO
K2 Radio

Weld County Drug Trafficker Gets 120 Year Prison Sentence

A Greeley, Colorado man has been sentenced to 120 years in prison after being convicted of being involved in a major drug trafficking operation. That's according to a release from the Weld County District Attorney's Office. According to the release, 49-year-old Luke Braziel of Greeley was convicted of 14 counts...
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Cole Graves, Accused Of Crime Spree In Greeley, Arrested In Weld County

By Danielle Chavira GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley Police say they caught a suspect they considered armed and dangerous after a violent crime spree on May 30. They arrested Cole Graves, 22, who now faces several charges including attempted degree murder, first degree assault and aggravated robbery. Police responded to a home on 5th Avenue for a weapons call at around 10 a.m. on Monday. Cole Graves (credit: Greeley Police) They say Graves was trying to steal the vehicle belonging to two victims. One victim confronted Graves who allegedly pulled out a gun, which was reportedly stolen, and threatened the victim. A second victim came out of the home to find Graves pointing the gun at them. They called 911 as Graves walked away. When police found him, he ran from them, they say, and then shot a third victim who was washing his vehicle. Police say Graves stole that vehicle. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police ended up finding Graves in the stolen vehicle, and a pursuit ensued. They say he broke through railroad crossing arms, nearly hitting an oncoming train. Weld County Sheriff’s deputies later arrested him at around 11 p.m.
GREELEY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KGAB AM 650

Weld County Man Allegedly Shoots Victim, Steals Car

A 33-year-old Greeley man is facing a long list of charges after allegedly threatening two people with a gun and unsuccessfully trying to steal their car before shooting another victim and stealing his vehicle. That's according to a post on the Weld County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the...
southplattesentinel.com

Sterling edges Bayfield in eight innings to remain in playoffs

The Sterling Tigers capitalized on their second chance Saturday, playing Bayfield at Butch Butler Field in Greeley to keep their 3A state playoff run alive. Early on, it looked like the Wolverines would be forcing the Tigers out as they took a four-run lead. However, an RBI from freshman Caysen Bamford tied the game at 6 apiece and forced an extra inning.
STERLING, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy