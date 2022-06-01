ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, TX

Investigation into death of 20-month-old boy who died after stove reportedly fell on him

By KFDM/Fox 4
KFDM-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJASPER COUNTY — Investigators with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 20-month-old boy after they...

kfdm.com

KFDM-TV

Man suspected of shooting homeowner, setting house on fire in Orange County is charged

A suspect is charged with shooting a homeowner and setting fire to home in Orange County. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says Eric Ray-Martin Thibodeaux, 39, has been booked into jail on one count of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and two counts of Arson in connection with an incident Saturday on Highway 62 in which a homeowner was shot and a home set on fire.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Sheriff's deputies investigate death of elderly man at home south of Jasper

Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the reported death of a man in the Zion Hill just south of Jasper. Officers were dispatched to the home located on Highway 96, near County Road 301, shortly before 11:00, when it was reported that someone was concerned about the elderly resident and his whereabouts.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
County
Jasper County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Evadale, TX
Jasper County, TX
Crime & Safety
kjas.com

Driver injured in weekend crash in far south Newton County

Newton County Precinct 4 Constable Howie Wonders says one person was transported to St Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont following a one-vehicle accident in far south Newton County. The crash occurred shortly before 8:00 Saturday evening on County Road 4213, also known as Indian Lake Road, in the Hartburg Community. It...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
#Stove#Child Protective Services#The Sheriff S Office#Justice Of The Peace
kogt.com

Man Dies After Disturbance Call

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Orange Police Department was dispatched to the 2200 block of Highway 62 South in reference to a disturbance between a male and female. Once officers arrived on scene, a white male was located and advised he was having trouble breathing. While officers were waiting on Acadian Ambulance to arrive, the man stopped breathing and officers began CPR. The white male was later transported to Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas in Beaumont, where he was later pronounced deceased. The 52-year-old white male was identified as Mark Allen Petrie from Orange. Justice of the Peace Jones did order an autopsy.
ORANGE, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kjas.com

Young child dies after stove falls on him near Evadale

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department is reportedly investigating the death of a small child near Evadale. Complete details are not available, but Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the young boy, which was said to be 1 year and 8 months old was injured when a stove fell on him.
EVADALE, TX
kjas.com

Police theft of telephone cables on the west side of town

Officers with the Jasper Police Department said Thursday that they were in the process of investing the reported theft of telephone and communications cables from the west side of town. Police said they were called to the location Wednesday morning, when it was reported that someone had entered a cable...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Motorcyclist injured in crash, ambulance arrived 43 minutes later

An Arkansas motorcyclist was injured in an early Tuesday evening crash. Meanwhile, the victim and Jasper Police had to wait 43 minutes for an Acadian EMS ambulance to arrive at the scene. It happened at 5:30 on Highway 96 in front of Brookshire Brothers. Ashley Maginot, who recently moved from...
JASPER, TX
KWTX

Amber Alert issued for baby abducted in Southeast Texas

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday issued an Amber Alert for Mansa Igbokwe, a three-month-old baby allegedly abducted by Obinna Igbokwe. The baby was last seen wearing a white onesie with pictures. He has long, curly hair, investigators said. Officials believe the baby...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
ktswblog.net

Jasper official’s appeal denied the case can now go to trial.

JASPER, Texas—On June 1, 2022, Jasper officials lost their appeal for their denied motion of summary judgment in Sims v. Griffin, an inmate death case, meaning the case will proceed to trial. Steven Mitchell Qualls, 28, was arrested by the Jasper Police Department for Public Intoxication after refusing to...
JASPER, TX

