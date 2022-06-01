Investigation into death of 20-month-old boy who died after stove reportedly fell on him

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Orange Police Department was dispatched to the 2200 block of Highway 62 South in reference to a disturbance between a male and female. Once officers arrived on scene, a white male was located and advised he was having trouble breathing. While officers were waiting on Acadian Ambulance to arrive, the man stopped breathing and officers began CPR. The white male was later transported to Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas in Beaumont, where he was later pronounced deceased. The 52-year-old white male was identified as Mark Allen Petrie from Orange. Justice of the Peace Jones did order an autopsy.

ORANGE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO