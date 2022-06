Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh's hot housing market is shifting away from the city and out to the suburbs for the first time in years. Over the past year, the typical suburban home gained nearly $10,000 more in value than the typical urban home in Raleigh, according to a new analysis from Zillow. For the first time in more than a decade, home values in the Raleigh suburbs are rising faster than the coveted "inside the Beltline."

