Las Vegas, NV

Siegfried & Roy treasures to be auctioned in June — PHOTOS

By Greg Haas
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 500 personal items that belonged to Siegfried & Roy will be auctioned June 8-9 in Los Angeles, including costumes, jewelry, furnishings, art and posters.

Items are expected sell for as little as $200-$300 for a Leopard Spot-patterned tea set, all the way up to $60,000-$100,000 expected on an 18 karat Cartier necklace with emerald and diamonds.

The two-day sale at Bonhams Los Angeles is posted online as “ Siegfried & Roy: Masters of the Impossible .”

A slideshow of some of the items, along with the bids expected, appears below.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JWQ9v_0fwKvDyW00
    Daum pate de verre amber glass tiger. Expected bid: $800-$1,200.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gAL7e_0fwKvDyW00
    Two tall amethyst geodes. Expected bid: $6,000-$8,000.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZFqz_0fwKvDyW00
    Japanese Meiji bronze figure of a tiger. Expected bid: $800-$1,200.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x4nEQ_0fwKvDyW00
    Carter the Great magic show advertising poster. Expected bid: $500-$700.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rc38o_0fwKvDyW00
    An 18-karat gold, emerald and diamond necklace by Cartier. Expected bid: $60,000-$100,000.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VxV5j_0fwKvDyW00
    Frosted rock crystal tiger’s head with coral tongue and diamond eye. Expected bid: $2,000-$3,000.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rBzbh_0fwKvDyW00
    Large custom Siegfried & Roy carved wood chair. Expected bid: $800-$1,200.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EqXNY_0fwKvDyW00
    Diamond cross pendant. Expected bid: $2,500-$3,500.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WcPDQ_0fwKvDyW00
    Elephant de L’Espace. Salvador Dalí (Spanish, 1904-1989) Inscribed Dalí (on the side of the saddle) and stamped with foundry mark and numbered96/350/ventiri arte (on the top center of the saddle).
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VdLNR_0fwKvDyW00
    Emerald and diamond ring. Expected bid: $10,000-$20,000.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zI04j_0fwKvDyW00
    Group of five Thai giltwood and embellished musicians. Expected bid: $600-$800.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WZ5D3_0fwKvDyW00
    A pair of Thai carved giltwood panels. Expected bid: $600-$800.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uMQT2_0fwKvDyW00
    A glass orb with a floating monogram. Expected bid: $800-$1,200.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lmpJ0_0fwKvDyW00
    Two carved black and white jasper figures of tigers. Expected bid: $400-$600.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PqtZu_0fwKvDyW00
    Mexican gilt metal and jeweled Madonna. Expected bid: $1,200-$1,800.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09wBTo_0fwKvDyW00
    Georgian-style faux leopard upholstered chair. Expected bid: $800-$1,200.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fdPY4_0fwKvDyW00
    An Eschenbach for Tiffany & Co. porcelain tea and coffee service. Expected bid: $200-$300.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=199sCs_0fwKvDyW00
    Gold and diamond lion ring. Expected bid: $1,200-$1,500.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dKtQZ_0fwKvDyW00
    Pair of Chang and Fak-Hong Magic show advertising posters. Expected bid: $500-$700.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rBlKN_0fwKvDyW00
    Malachite box with giltwood tiger finial. Expected bid: $500-$700.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Hpdh_0fwKvDyW00
    French military themed gilt bronze and metal mantel clock. Expected bid: $1,000-$1,500.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=220NZh_0fwKvDyW00
    Victorian English carved oak clock. Expected bid: $10,000-$15,000.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NVFZA_0fwKvDyW00
    Platinum, emerald and diamond ring. Expected bid: $6,000-$8,000.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Q6g9_0fwKvDyW00
    A Gold Rolls Royce Ring, Rolls Royce. Expected bids: $600-$800.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wmf55_0fwKvDyW00
    “SARMOTI” costume ring. Expected bid: $500-$700.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RKIJs_0fwKvDyW00
    Electric blue satin stage costumes worn on stage by Siegfried & Roy, circa 1980s. Expected bid: $2,000-$3,000.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n4LzY_0fwKvDyW00
    “Enchanted Moment” by Mario F. Fernandez, acrylic on board. Expected bid: $2,000-$3,000.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vvv9F_0fwKvDyW00
    Gold, onyx, diamond and enamel pendant. Expected bid: $4,000-$6,000.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14qXbC_0fwKvDyW00
    Metal turtle-form clock, “Almost certainly designed by Émile-Auguste Reiber for L’Escalierde Cristal, Paris, circa 18770-80.” Expected bid: $10,000-$15,000.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tCRDw_0fwKvDyW00
    Custom stainless steel, gold and diamond Breitling wristwatch. Expected bid: $20,000-$30,000.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H0Vib_0fwKvDyW00
    A yellow diamond and diamond ring. Expected bid: $40,000-$60,000.

All proceeds from the auction will go to the SARMOTI Foundation, Siegfried & Roy’s personal charity.

Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn were headliners for decades in Las Vegas with their Sigfried & Roy magic show. An onstage attack by a tiger named Mantacore during a show at The Mirage on Oct. 3, 2003, severed Horn’s spine and ended his performing career. They produced a show — “Father of the Pride” — and retired in 2010. Horn died of COVID on May 8, 2020. Fishbacher died Jan. 13, 2021, of pancreatic cancer.

“We are thrilled to offer the astounding and magical collection of Siegfried & Roy at Bonhams in Los Angeles,” said Helen Hall, director of pop culture at Bonhams. “Siegfried & Roy dreamed a life for themselves and then made it a reality, whether on stages around the world or in their homes in Las Vegas. This is a unique opportunity to acquire a little bit of magic from the life of these incredible entertainers and humanitarians.”

The renowned “Jungle Palace” and personal retreat for Siegfied & Roy known as “Little Bavaria” were filled with treasures and mementos of their lives.

Highlights offered in the sale include:

  • Electric blue satin stage costumes worn on stage by Siegfried & Roy, c. 1980s. Embellished with blue bugle beads to the collar and lapels and embroidered all over in a foliate pattern with silver sequins, rhinestones and faux pearls, the tailcoat was worn by Siegfried and the cropped jacket by Roy.
  • 18 Karat gold tiger head pendant with numerous round brilliant-cut diamonds and a ruby eye.
  • Yellow Diamond and Diamond Ring.
  • 18 Karat Cartier necklace with emerald and diamonds.
  • Leopard Spot pattern Tiffany & Co. Porcelain Tea Service, comprising one teapot, creamer, sugar bowl, seven cups, eight saucers, eight dessert plates, and a cake plate.
  • French Japanese Cloisonné gilt and patinated metal turtle-form clock (c. 1870-80). Almost certainly designed by Émile-Auguste Reiber for L’Escalier de Cristal, Paris .
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Always read the fine print! Montana mansion that sits on its own PRIVATE ISLAND hits the market for $72 MILLION (but owners will have to contend with unfinished interiors AND rumored sea monster akin to the Loch Ness Monster)

A mansion on a private island has gone up for sale at $72 million - and it comes complete with a scary surprise lurking in the water surrounding the home. The huge house, which is located on its own private island - Cromwell Island - in the center of Flathead Lake in Montana, measures across 45,000-square-feet and sits on 348 acres of land.
MONTANA STATE
Smithonian

This Ancient Roman Statue Embodies the ‘Perfect’ Man. But Was It Stolen?

Among the many treasures in the Minneapolis Institute of Art (MIA) is a rare copy of the Greek masterpiece Doryphoros, or spear bearer—a statue of a perfectly-proportioned man. It was in the cargo of an ancient shipwreck and was saved from its watery grave in the early 20th century, then sold to an art dealer who sold it to the museum.
Apartment Therapy

A Vintage Vase Turns Out To Be a $1.8 Million Antique From the 1700s

If you think your collections are priceless artifacts, you wouldn’t be alone. But some are more historic than others. In the U.K., a blue vase that had been sitting in someone’s kitchen for decades was discovered to be a rare 18th-century Chinese artifact created for the court of the Qianlong Emperor, reports CNN. It recently sold for $1.8 million at an auction.
LIFESTYLE
99.9 KEKB

Betty White’s Spectacular Oceanfront Estate Sells for $10.8 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]

Betty White's incredible oceanfront estate in California has sold after her death, and the extraordinary property went for significantly above its already hefty asking price. White died on Dec. 31, 2021, at the age of 99, and the coastal home that she shared with her husband, the late Allen Ludden, went up for sale in late March of 2022 for $7.95 million.
CALIFORNIA STATE
