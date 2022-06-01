Siegfried & Roy treasures to be auctioned in June — PHOTOS

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 500 personal items that belonged to Siegfried & Roy will be auctioned June 8-9 in Los Angeles, including costumes, jewelry, furnishings, art and posters.

Items are expected sell for as little as $200-$300 for a Leopard Spot-patterned tea set, all the way up to $60,000-$100,000 expected on an 18 karat Cartier necklace with emerald and diamonds.

The two-day sale at Bonhams Los Angeles is posted online as “ Siegfried & Roy: Masters of the Impossible .”

A slideshow of some of the items, along with the bids expected, appears below.

Daum pate de verre amber glass tiger. Expected bid: $800-$1,200.

Two tall amethyst geodes. Expected bid: $6,000-$8,000.

Japanese Meiji bronze figure of a tiger. Expected bid: $800-$1,200.

Carter the Great magic show advertising poster. Expected bid: $500-$700.

An 18-karat gold, emerald and diamond necklace by Cartier. Expected bid: $60,000-$100,000.

Frosted rock crystal tiger’s head with coral tongue and diamond eye. Expected bid: $2,000-$3,000.

Large custom Siegfried & Roy carved wood chair. Expected bid: $800-$1,200.

Diamond cross pendant. Expected bid: $2,500-$3,500.

Elephant de L’Espace. Salvador Dalí (Spanish, 1904-1989) Inscribed Dalí (on the side of the saddle) and stamped with foundry mark and numbered96/350/ventiri arte (on the top center of the saddle).

Emerald and diamond ring. Expected bid: $10,000-$20,000.

Group of five Thai giltwood and embellished musicians. Expected bid: $600-$800.

A pair of Thai carved giltwood panels. Expected bid: $600-$800.

A glass orb with a floating monogram. Expected bid: $800-$1,200.

Two carved black and white jasper figures of tigers. Expected bid: $400-$600.

Mexican gilt metal and jeweled Madonna. Expected bid: $1,200-$1,800.

Georgian-style faux leopard upholstered chair. Expected bid: $800-$1,200.

An Eschenbach for Tiffany & Co. porcelain tea and coffee service. Expected bid: $200-$300.

Gold and diamond lion ring. Expected bid: $1,200-$1,500.

Pair of Chang and Fak-Hong Magic show advertising posters. Expected bid: $500-$700.

Malachite box with giltwood tiger finial. Expected bid: $500-$700.

French military themed gilt bronze and metal mantel clock. Expected bid: $1,000-$1,500.

Victorian English carved oak clock. Expected bid: $10,000-$15,000.

Platinum, emerald and diamond ring. Expected bid: $6,000-$8,000.

A Gold Rolls Royce Ring, Rolls Royce. Expected bids: $600-$800.

“SARMOTI” costume ring. Expected bid: $500-$700.

Electric blue satin stage costumes worn on stage by Siegfried & Roy, circa 1980s. Expected bid: $2,000-$3,000.

“Enchanted Moment” by Mario F. Fernandez, acrylic on board. Expected bid: $2,000-$3,000.

Gold, onyx, diamond and enamel pendant. Expected bid: $4,000-$6,000.

Metal turtle-form clock, “Almost certainly designed by Émile-Auguste Reiber for L’Escalierde Cristal, Paris, circa 18770-80.” Expected bid: $10,000-$15,000.

Custom stainless steel, gold and diamond Breitling wristwatch. Expected bid: $20,000-$30,000.

A yellow diamond and diamond ring. Expected bid: $40,000-$60,000.

All proceeds from the auction will go to the SARMOTI Foundation, Siegfried & Roy’s personal charity.

Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn were headliners for decades in Las Vegas with their Sigfried & Roy magic show. An onstage attack by a tiger named Mantacore during a show at The Mirage on Oct. 3, 2003, severed Horn’s spine and ended his performing career. They produced a show — “Father of the Pride” — and retired in 2010. Horn died of COVID on May 8, 2020. Fishbacher died Jan. 13, 2021, of pancreatic cancer.

“We are thrilled to offer the astounding and magical collection of Siegfried & Roy at Bonhams in Los Angeles,” said Helen Hall, director of pop culture at Bonhams. “Siegfried & Roy dreamed a life for themselves and then made it a reality, whether on stages around the world or in their homes in Las Vegas. This is a unique opportunity to acquire a little bit of magic from the life of these incredible entertainers and humanitarians.”

The renowned “Jungle Palace” and personal retreat for Siegfied & Roy known as “Little Bavaria” were filled with treasures and mementos of their lives.

Highlights offered in the sale include:

Electric blue satin stage costumes worn on stage by Siegfried & Roy, c. 1980s. Embellished with blue bugle beads to the collar and lapels and embroidered all over in a foliate pattern with silver sequins, rhinestones and faux pearls, the tailcoat was worn by Siegfried and the cropped jacket by Roy.

c. 1980s. Embellished with blue bugle beads to the collar and lapels and embroidered all over in a foliate pattern with silver sequins, rhinestones and faux pearls, the tailcoat was worn by Siegfried and the cropped jacket by Roy. 18 Karat gold tiger head pendant with numerous round brilliant-cut diamonds and a ruby eye.

with numerous round brilliant-cut diamonds and a ruby eye. Yellow Diamond and Diamond Ring.

18 Karat Cartier necklace with emerald and diamonds.

with emerald and diamonds. Leopard Spot pattern Tiffany & Co. Porcelain Tea Service, comprising one teapot, creamer, sugar bowl, seven cups, eight saucers, eight dessert plates, and a cake plate.

comprising one teapot, creamer, sugar bowl, seven cups, eight saucers, eight dessert plates, and a cake plate. French Japanese Cloisonné gilt and patinated metal turtle-form clock (c. 1870-80). Almost certainly designed by Émile-Auguste Reiber for L’Escalier de Cristal, Paris .

