Lansing, MI

6 News Mental Health Special

By Andrew Birkle
 2 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A lot of people are struggling right now with mental health, and for good reason.

In the last couple of years, we’ve all had to deal with a variety of issues including COVID-19, racial strife, political polarization, and even in these last few weeks, mass shootings and school shootings. And those are just the big picture items.

On a personal level, things like child care, finances, and other family matters can put an additional level of stress and strain on people’s lives.

In this 30-minute special, we tell you stories, show you what’s happening out there, and talk about resources people can use if they need help.

Mental Health Resources

One of the main messages of the special is that you are not alone. Mental health can be a struggle for anyone. Young and old, rich and poor, and even for folks who have a certain degree of fame.

The mental health special starts with the story of radio DJ Matt “Mojo” Lersch and his struggle with mental health, and how he worked to overcome it

He’s spent years on the airwaves in Lansing raising awareness, and advocating for funding and research for Multiple Sclerosis. Now, he also is a fierce advocate for those fighting mental illness, something he knows about all too well.

Mojo describes battle against his “demons”

Plus, we take a look at the mental health of the youngest among us, the challenges they’re facing, and the steps society is taking to try and make sure they’re getting help.

According to a landmark study from the Centers for Disease Control, more than a third of all high school students reported they experienced poor mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic, and 44% of them said they continually felt sad or hopeless during the past year.

You can find those stories and much more in the video player at the top of the page, as well as the videos throughout this article.

