Lexus Unveils Fifth-Generation RX Crossover

The 2023 Lexus RX is redesigned from the ground up with evolutionary styling and major additions to its powertrain offerings. An important vehicle for the luxury automaker, the RX has been Lexus’ best seller for more than 20 years. Lexus

Lexus introduced the fifth generation of its popular RX midsize crossover Tuesday, broadening the model’s lineup to include plug-in hybrid and more performance-oriented versions.

Built on Toyota’s new GA-K global vehicle platform, the latest RX is a wheels-up redesign of the best-selling crossover and a key model for Toyota’s luxury brand.

The RX is the best-selling model in the Lexus range. Almost since its U.S. introduction in the 1999 model year, it has served as the cornerstone vehicle for the brand. By 2000 it accounted for 43% of Lexus sales and prompted other automakers to rush into the luxury crossover market, said Stephanie Brinley, an analyst with S&P Global Mobility told Forbes Wheels.

“The importance of the RX to the brand is impossible to underestimate. It arrived to a then-new segment and helped the brand continue to be a top player in the luxury space,” Brinley said.

The RX remains the brand’s flagship, accounting for 38% of Lexus sales last year, Brinley said.

Lexus plans to begin selling the new design as the 2023 RX later this year. It will come in six grades: Standard, Premium, RX-first Premium+, Luxury, F SPORT Handling and RX F SPORT Performance. The new RX also has multiple powertrains.

Lexus is sticking with its aggressive spindle grille design for the 2023 RX crossover but has changed many of the close-up details from earlier iterations of the polarizing “spindle” grille. Lexus

Better Performance Choices

Lexus’ base model is the 2023 RX 350. Buyers can pick from front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive, but either will be powered by a 2.4-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder engine, producing 275 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque. Lexus uses an eight-speed automatic transmission in this model and expects the powertrain to yield 24 mpg in combined city and highway driving.

Acceleration will be modest but decent, going from 0 to 60 mph in the low 7-second range.

Buyers looking for better fuel economy can opt for the 2023 RX 350h. This hybrid version uses a continuously variable transmission, electric motor and a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine. The powertrain generates 246 horsepower and 233 pound-feet of torque and about the same acceleration speed as the regular 350. Lexus estimates it will achieve 33 mpg in combined city and highway driving. It comes only in all-wheel-drive.

The interior of the 2023 Lexus RX features a more lounge-like cockpit design and a larger touch screen than the previous model. Lexus

Those looking for more power and speed can pick the 2023 RX 500h F-Sport Performance. This model has a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine and hybrid system mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. It provides up to 367 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. The 0 to 60 mph time is 5.9 seconds. Fuel economy comes in at 26 mpg in combined city and highway driving.

Eventually, Lexes plans to sell the RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid model but has said it will provide the specifications closer to when it is available.

The new platform is expected to address the tepid performance and lazy ride of the current RX. It provides a lower center of gravity and a more balanced weight distribution to improve handling and agility. It is also more rigid and weighs 198 pounds less, which should improve driving dynamics.

The hatch offers split and fold-down seats to maximize cargo space. Exact figures on how much it will hold won’t be forthcoming until closer to the 2023 RX’s on-sale date. Lexus

A Longer and Roomier RX

The wheelbase of the new RX is 2.36 inches longer. But that won’t add to the length of the vehicle because designers reduced the rear overhang by the same distance. The longer wheelbase allowed for increased rear legroom and cargo space, according to the automaker.

With the new generation, the RX’s styling has evolved into what Lexus calls a “cohesive spindle body design.”

The side panels flare from the rear door toward the tires to give a sense of power at the tail of the RX. The design keeps the Lexus L-shaped light bar lamp. It has lenses that wrap around the sides of the body, a design the automaker said emphasizes a broad, powerful silhouette.

Lexus plans to offer the 2023 RX in 10 exterior color options depending on grade. They are: Ultra White, Eminent White Pearl, Nebula Gray Pearl, Iridium, Caviar, Matador Red Mica, Copper Crest, Nori Green Pearl, Nightfall Mica and Grecian Water.

The rear of the 2023 Lexus RX is meant to evoke speed and power emanating from the vehicle’s tail. It does look racy, and the 367-horsepower RX 500h F-Sport Performance promises sufficient oomph to back up the visuals. Lexus

The interior features a standard 9.8-inch multimedia touchscreen in the center dashboard. A 14-inch display is an option.

The automaker has packed the new RX with its latest Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 set of advanced driver assistance system features. These include forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control with curve speed management, automatic high beams, lane departure alert, and road sign recognition. There are additional optional features such as a parallel parking assist.

The 2023 Lexus RX goes on sale at year-end. The automaker said it would provide price information closer to the on-sale date.