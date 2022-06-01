Football, baseball coach Shaune Holiday tells his side of TCPS departure

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC) and their Work4College Scholarship program as the second Mississippi Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) Award winner of the year. The PIE award is given to government offices by the Office of the State Auditor for innovative uses of taxpayer dollars.
A rural Mississippi school district’s first Black superintendent is now on leave less than a year after taking the job as some claim Dr. Kenitra Ezi created a hostile work environment. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton reports from Jasper County, Mississippi on how Ezi’s suspension by the school board is deeply dividing the community. June 2, 2022.
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 2022 Hurricane Season starts June 1 and experts are predicting another above average season of storms. That’s not a reason to worry, but it is a reason to prepare. The WLOX First Alert Storm Team is here to help you do just that. We...
MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi State University is getting some financial help to continue its mission to transition military veterans and their families into business owners. The U.S. Small Business Administration will award $2 million to non-profit organizations including MSU, to provide “Boots to Business” entrepreneurship training to military...
McDonald’s restaurants in north Mississippi will give away free food to celebrate a special day on June 6. The company sent the following press release to BreezyNews:. Not that we need a reason to celebrate where we live, but on Monday, June 6, Mississippi McDonald’s restaurants in the 662 area code will give out FREE Crispy Chicken Sandwiches to customers in honor of 662 Day! It’s a one-day deal available only through the McDonald’s app with no purchase necessary as local owner-operators celebrate their communities.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation says alternating lanes will close on I-20 eastbound and Interstate 55 northbound between Terry Road and Gallatin Street. The temporary lane closures begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 3, until 12 p.m. on Sunday, June 5. MDOT crews will be...
Southern Miss is in the top half of Conference USA in most major hitting categories as a team. They strike out the least. They’re fourth in home runs. They’re fifth in batting average and on-base percentage. Moss Point residents are seeking solutions amid an uptick in crime. Updated:...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A lot of service members are buried in military cemeteries like the one in Vicksburg, but there is a much smaller military cemetery in Jackson. Not only is the cemetery not very well known any more, the people buried there are from a chapter of Mississippi history that a lot of folks are not familiar with.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) will host the 2022 Mississippi Re-Entry Job Fair on Wednesday, June 22. The job fair will be held at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to: Dress for success Be prepared for on-site […]
Party primaries will be held Tuesday to choose the Republican candidate in two of Mississippi’s House Congressional districts, as well as one Democrat. Incumbent Michael Guest is facing off against Michael Cassidy and Thomas B. Griffin for the Third Congressional District race. There is no Democratic Primary for that seat.
Mississippi is known for its Southern charm and hospitality. People come here looking to relax, eat some down-home cooking, and spend the day at the beach. But unfortunately, this may not be the case if all ice on Earth melts.
A Mississippi couple who was visiting friends on the Gulf Coast has been identified as the victims of a blaze that set multiple houses on fire in Hancock County. Officials say that Mark Scott Failor, 58, and his wife Candace Failor, 52, both died in a house fire at the Jourdan River Shores neighborhood near Kiln.
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC/Gray News) – An award given to a pre-K student in Mississippi left his mother asking questions. Shemekia Ellis voiced concerns when her son brought home the “Monkey Award … for entertaining others.”. Her son received other awards, too, but the one comparing him to...
The state of Mississippi is well known for many things — the birthplace of Elvis Presley and the Blues, a beautiful landscape studded with Magnolia blooms, and a concentration of historic Civil War sites. What you might not know is that Mississippi is also home to a significant number of James Beard Award-winning and nominated restaurants! Take a peek at these five restaurants (listed in alphabetical order) to see why a Mississippi food tour is absolutely worth the drive.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) will recognized National Fishing and Boating Week June 4-12. In Mississippi, June 4 and 5 are designated as “Free Fishing Days.” During that time, any Mississippi resident may sport fish without a license. Additionally, permits to fish at state fishing lakes and state park […]
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi voters will choose Congressional leaders this year, and one of the most talked about races in the state is in the 4th District. Republican Incumbent Steven Palazzo faces six Republican challengers in the primary. Two candidates face off in the Democratic primary. One Libertarian candidate, Alden Patrick Johnson, will be on the ballot in November. (WLOX News will interview Johnson as we near the general election.)
PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — A county official in northeastern Mississippi is free on bond after a weekend arrest for speeding and a felony drug charge. Pontotoc County Fifth District Supervisor Gary Dan McKnight was arrested early Sunday by Mississippi Highway Patrol officers on charges which include felony possession of methamphetamine and four misdemeanors — speeding, […]
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances increase into Thursday, but less humid air follows for Friday & Saturday. WEDNESDAY: Plenty of morning sun will give way to scattered clouds and ultimately isolated showers this afternoon. The coverage may be slightly higher compared to previous days, but should still not be overly impactful. Highs will reach the lower 90s with heat indices upwards of 91-94 degrees.
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Typical late May and early June weather highlight the forecast this week. Storm chances break the heat somewhat by Thursday. TUESDAY: Like yesterday, highs return to near 90 degrees today with a mix of sun and clouds. A slight increase in moisture could lead to a slightly better chance of a pop-up downpour this afternoon, but most places will still escape the rain.
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- Attorney General Lynn Fitch was in the area Thursday night talking with a group of Republican women. She spoke on several subjects related to equal pay, access to child care, and human trafficking. On the topic of pro-life values and child care, Fitch wants child support...
Comments / 0