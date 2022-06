BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Timothy “Timmy” Johnson’s parents marked his 25th birthday Wednesday by sorting through old pictures at their Howard County home. “He fit so much into that life and blessed so many people with his presence,” Timmy’s father, Philip Johnson, said. “I just recall a person who lived a full life.” Timmy died on May 7, 25 days shy of his 25th birthday. He had cerebral palsy, a feeding and seizure disorder, an intellectual disability, and was legally blind. “Even though he had these disabilities, there was nothing stopping him from participating with his family,” Timmy’s mother, Karen Johnson, said. “We didn’t...

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO