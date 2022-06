On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors will face their toughest test of the NBA playoffs as they will take on the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. The Warriors have yet to face a defensive team like the Celtics, and many are interested in how this is all going to play out. While the Warriors do have a big three, the Celtics have a budding superstar in Jayson Tatum and there is a real sense that Tatum will be all over the court throughout this series.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO