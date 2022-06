Here are the Top Prescott Podcasts for the week from the CAST11 Podcast Network of central Arizona! The Arizona Monsoon forecast continues to be the most downloaded podcast as Top Gun’s Maverick continues to climb. Have you seen that yet?! Of course Mayor Palguta’s and Mayor Goode’s podcasts for Prescott Valley and Prescott always trend and yes, the looming Travel ID deadline is back. LISTEN and Be Curious on central Arizona’s podcast network, CAST11.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 17 HOURS AGO