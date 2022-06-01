ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Surveillance video shows man setting Oakland furniture store on fire

By Henry Lee
KTVU FOX 2
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND, Calif. - Surveillance video shows the moment an intruder walks into a West Oakland furniture store and lights a couch on fire. "He walked in, he poured fire accelerant on the couch right there, and it just lit it up," said David Nguyen, sales manager at Dimensional Outlet...

SFist

Eighth & Mission Still a Dangerous Place as Two More People Are Shot

The corners around the intersection of 8th and Mission streets in San Francisco's SoMa district are an increasingly dangerous place to be, and two more people were shot there early Wednesday. SFPD Investigations Commander R. Vaswani reported that the shooting took place just before 1 a.m. Wednesday at 8th and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Dies After Shooting At North Sacramento Homeless Encampment

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a homeless camp in North Sacramento Thursday morning. Homicide investigation in North Sac near Lampasas and Edgewater Road. Man shot and killed just after 6AM today @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/7dAvueKLjF — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) June 2, 2022 Sacramento police say they originally responded to the area of Lampasas Avenue and Edgewater Road around 6:20 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. Multiple gunshots were heard in the area. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once. Medics soon pronounced that man dead at the scene, police say. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation and no suspect information has been released at this point. Authorities have not yet released the name of the man killed.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested for racist attack at Mountain View Starbucks: police

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested on May 28 after she attacked a Starbucks customer and directed racial epithets towards a store manager, the Mountain View Police Department announced in a press release on Thursday. Daixin Neill Quan, 33, was arrested suspicion of misdemeanor battery and committing a hate crime. Officers responded […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KRON4 News

Alexis Gabe the victim of homicide, police say

OAKLEY (KRON) – Alexis Gabe is the victim of a homicide according to law enforcement officials who delivered a “significant update” in the case “of the missing 24-year-old from Oakley on Thursday. Earlier in the day, it was announced that Gabe’s boyfriend, a suspect in the case, had been killed by law enforcement. The update […]
OAKLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Man dead after Tenderloin stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man died after being stabbed in the Tenderloin Wednesday morning, the San Francisco Police Department said. The stabbing happened in the area of Turk and Jones Streets. Officers were called to the incident at 10:21 a.m. After arriving on scene, police called medics to the scene who took the victim […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Four Arrested After Gunshots From Car Northwest of Petaluma

Four people have been arrested after gunshots were fired from a car northwest of Petaluma. Police found and stopped the car about 25 minutes after the shots were fired Monday afternoon. Inside they found five people and a ghost gun with a high-capacity magazine with 22 rounds of ammo. Investigators also found meth in a hotel room linked with the suspects. Three of the suspects were either on parole or post-release community supervision. The fifth person in the car was released.
PETALUMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Unicycle rider killed in crash with truck in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - A person riding a motorized unicycle was killed after colliding with a garbage truck in San Francisco on Wednesday. Police were called to Octavia and Oak streets in Hayes Valley about 4 a.m. and found a male cyclist suffering from injuries. Crews tried to save him, but he died at the scene of the crash.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

8-year-old girl riding go-kart rescued from underneath car

(KRON) — An eight-year-old girl who was trapped under a car while riding an electric go-kart was rescued by first responders in Hercules last month, according to a social media post from the Hercules Police Department. The incident occurred on May 17 at approximately 5:45 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision […]
HERCULES, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco security guard fatally shoots man armed with knife

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A private security guard in San Francisco's Mission District shot and killed a man who allegedly lunged at him with a knife early Wednesday morning.According to San Francisco police, the incident took place around 4:07 a.m. in the area of 16th and Utah Streets.Officers initially responded to the scene to investigate a report of shots being fired. Once there, they located an armed security guard who was working in the area and a man suffering from a gunshot wound.Emergency crews arrived on the scene, but despite their life-saving efforts, the wounded man died of his injuries.Witnesses told officers that the guard was on patrol when he was confronted by the man, who for some reason charged at the security guard with a knife.The security guard fired at least one shot, striking the man. The security guard remained on scene and was cooperating with investigators.   No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation. Anyone will information about the shooting was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 Oakland men shot in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - Two Oakland men were shot in San Francisco and are expected to survive, police said. Investigations Cmdr. R. Vaswani tweeted that the double shooting was reported Thursday just before 1 a.m. at 8th and Mission streets. Both men sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No further details were released.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Suspect in San Jose Home Depot Fire Appears in Court

The man accused of intentionally setting a fire that destroyed a Home Depot store in San Jose was back in court Wednesday. Dillyn Jaycruz Gogue, 27, faces numerous charges including arson for the April 9 fire, but also faces possible jail time for other alleged crimes, including thefts at other establishments that same day.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Search On For Suspects Who Stole $2,000 Worth Of Shoes From Stockton Store

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are asking for help in identifying the pair of suspects who stole $2,000 worth of shoes from a Stockton store. The incident happened back on May 12. Stockton police say, a little after noon, the two suspects went into a business in the 10600 block of Trinity Parkway and started loading up on shoe boxes. After stuffing about 20 pairs of shoes into a garbage bag, the suspects took off. Surveillance photos of the suspects were released on Wednesday. One of the suspects was wearing a distinctive t-shirt riddled with 49ers logos. Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to call Stockton Crime Stoppers.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Two Oaklanders shot overnight in SF’s SOMA

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were shot in San Francisco’s south of Market neighborhood early Thursday, according to the SFPD. The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. at the intersection of 8th and Mission streets. The two victims, adult men from Oakland, sustained non-life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

