Surveillance video shows man setting Oakland furniture store on fire

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A private security guard in San Francisco's Mission District shot and killed a man who allegedly lunged at him with a knife early Wednesday morning.According to San Francisco police, the incident took place around 4:07 a.m. in the area of 16th and Utah Streets.Officers initially responded to the scene to investigate a report of shots being fired. Once there, they located an armed security guard who was working in the area and a man suffering from a gunshot wound.Emergency crews arrived on the scene, but despite their life-saving efforts, the wounded man died of his injuries.Witnesses told officers that the guard was on patrol when he was confronted by the man, who for some reason charged at the security guard with a knife.The security guard fired at least one shot, striking the man. The security guard remained on scene and was cooperating with investigators. No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation. Anyone will information about the shooting was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO