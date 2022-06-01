ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Pensacola restaurant closes after 18 years

By Aspen Popowski
 2 days ago

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A popular Pensacola restaurant closed Tuesday after operating in the city for 18 years.

Wayne’s Family Diner announced May 9 that the restaurant would close its doors Tuesday, May 31. The restaurant operated at Loblolly Lane near I-10 and Pine Forest Road in Pensacola.

In a Facebook post , staff thanked the Pensacola community for their support during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also took to Facebook to express their thankfulness for “every meal and memory” they made at the diner.

Wayne’s Family Diner served their last meals Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Founder Wayne Blackmon took several pictures with his crew and patrons, including Sheriff Chip Simmons.

