Rayne woman dies in crash on I-12 in Hammond Tuesday morning
an17.com
2 days ago
HAMMOND---On May 31, 2022, around 8:00 am, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near the weigh station in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash ultimately claimed...
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating after a fatal two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish Wednesday, June 1. The crash happened on LA 30 near Copperhead Road just after 10:30 p.m. Officials report Howard Evans, 36, of Prairieville died in the accident. The investigation revealed that...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A DeRidder man has died following a two-vehicle crash near Ragley, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D. Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers responded to the incident near the intersection of Hwy 12 and Pierce Rd. around 5 p.m. on June 1, 2022. A preliminary...
At approximately 1:13pm on Thursday June 2, 2022, Houma Fire was dispatched to a vehicle which crashed into Dominique’s Bistro in the 8000 block of Main Street. Fire units arrived to find a single vehicle had crashed into a commercial building used as a restaurant, the single occupant of the vehicle had exited the vehicle and was uninjured. However, a couple of patrons inside the building did receive minor injuries as a result of the crash.
State Troopers investigate a fatal crash with an 18-wheeler on I-12 in Tangipahoa Parish.
“On May 31, around 8:00 am, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near the weigh station in
Hammond – On May 31, 2022, around 8:00 am, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near the weigh station in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 35-year-old Jaimie Wells of Rayne. The initial investigation revealed that Wells...
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on I-12 After Colliding with Tractor-Trailer. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, around 8:00 a.m. on May 31, 2022, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near the weigh station in Tangipahoa Parish. Jaimie Wells, 35, of Rayne, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash. The initial investigation revealed that Wells was driving west on Interstate 12 in a 2004 Nissan Pathfinder. All at the same, a 2010 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was driving west on Interstate 12 ahead of the Nissan. Wells collided with the rear of the Peterbilt for unknown reasons. The collision caused the Nissan to flip over, and Wells was ejected from the vehicle.
Louisiana Man Killed in Evening Crash with FedEx Truck. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash near the intersection of LA Hwy 12 and Pierce Road in Beauregard Parish on June 1, 2022, shortly before 5:00 p.m. David J. Riley, 30, of DeRidder, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. According to preliminary findings, a 2021 Chevrolet Express FedEx truck driven by Taylor A. Maye, 21, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was traveling west on LA 12. Maye crossed the centerline into the opposing lane of travel and attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone for reasons that are still being investigated. A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on LA 12 when it was sideswiped by the FedEx truck.
Maurepas – On Monday, May 30, 2022 shortly after 12:00 pm, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A responded to a single vehicle fatal crash on LA 22 east of LA 16 in Livingston Parish. The crash has claimed the life of 49-year-old Michael Ray Holzheuser Jr. of Maurepas.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman stabbed a man while checking out at a Neighborhood Walmart according to emergency officials. The call about the stabbing came in around 6:45 p.m on Thursday, June 2. According to emergency officials, a woman was using the self-checkout at the Neighborhood Walmart on...
METAIRIE, La. — Patrick Kelly's week started on his usual garbage route. It will end in a hospital bed. But he's still smiling, happy to be alive. "You can walk into the hospital, see him smile, and you will fall in love with his teeth," Kelly's mother, Vera Kelly, told WDSU outside her son's hospital room at University Medical Center in New Orleans. "He has a lot to say about the God that saved him."
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 31-year-old man was arrested by Baton Rouge Police in connection to a 41-year-old woman’s homicide. Baton Rouge detectives and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Gerald Smith on charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and domestic abuse battery. According to the Baton Rouge […]
HAMMOND, La. — The Hammond Police Department is asking for your assistance in locating a missing person. Edvin Jose Escobar Garcia, 16-years-old, was reported missing out of Hammond. The HPD was notified Thursday that Garcia was last heard from on May 12, 2022, and was last seen wearing a...
What was supposed to be Emily Ledet's 21st birthday turned into a funeral for her and her newborn son, Khalil Anthony Ledet. Now, her family plans to take legal action against the Thibodaux Police Department.
NEW ORLEANS — The Harahan Police Department is searching for a woman reported missing after a car crash last week. Police say Jamie Allen, 41, was last seen in the 5700 block of River Road (Eastbank) after the crash on May 28 at 9:30 p.m. Some of her belongings...
Two From Louisiana Arrested for DWI on the Water Over the Memorial Day Extended Weekend. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on May 31, 2022, that enforcement agents arrested two men on May 28 and May 30 in Iberia and Pointe Coupee parishes for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI).
Comments / 0