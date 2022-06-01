ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin Public Library Spicewood Springs

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the Spicewood Springs Branch opened in far Northwest Austin on November 4, 1985, the Branch actually began in 1979 with the opening of the North Oaks Branch in the Lamar Savings building in the North...

Project Penguin opts out of Marble Falls and Texas due to taxes

“Project Penguin” is dead. The Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors terminated a previous agreement with the anonymous manufacturer during its regular meeting Wednesday, June 1. The company, which would have brought 120 jobs to the area, opted out of the move due to the Texas tax system, said EDC Executive Director Christian Fletcher.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
4 businesses now open in Northwest Austin

Dr. Martens, an English footwear brand, opened its shop at 11621 Rock Rose Ave., Ste. 110, in early May. The retailer is known for its iconic leather boots that were made popular in the 1960s. www.drmartens.com. Holocron Toy Store, which claims to be one of the largest "Star Wars"-only toy...
AUSTIN, TX
Marble Falls under Stage 2 restrictions for outdoor watering

The city of Marble Falls has implemented Stage 2 restrictions under its Drought Contingency Plan as of Wednesday, June 1, curtailing how and when residents and businesses can use water outdoors. Watering by handheld hose is permitted at any time, but all other watering is restricted to between midnight and...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Round Rock's Tiemann Art Gallery closing after 24 years of operation

The Tiemann Art Gallery will close by the end of July, according to owner Carrie Tiemann. Tiemann said the gallery's closing date is dependent on when the artwork displayed there sells out. Currently, the hundreds of works of art displayed in her shop are heavily discounted for clearance, she said. Tiemann Art Gallery served Round Rock-area artists for 24 years. 512-551-9774. www.tagroundrock.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Food & Drink Destinations Outside of Austin

Honestly, just driving somewhere to eat and have a drink sounds like heaven to us. Thankfully, Austin isn't a lone island of culinary destinations (it's more of an archipelago). With exurbs and small towns acting as satellite stops for savory delights, your next day trip is closer than you think. From iconic food stops to new places you have to try, these are some of our favorite Food & Drink Destinations Outside of Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
The 04 Center

The 04 Center is an intimate listening room modernized from a 1960’s A-frame church. Nominated for Best New Venue of 2019 by the Austin Chronicle, The 04 Center is quickly becoming one of the top live music destinations in Austin, Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
The Tiniest Bar in Texas

Keeping the spirit of Austin alive with cold beer and craft cocktails. Dog friendly. Call 870-577-7355. Please leave a message.
AUSTIN, TX
Pinballz Lake Creek

Pinballz Lake Creek offers over 100,000 square feet of classic arcade and new video gameplay plus pinball machines, attractions, Mikki’s Tavern and Scratch Kitchen, and the upscale Whiskey Bar. Attractions include go karts, laser tag, VR arenas, escape rooms, mini-bowling, bumper cars, lazer maze, and an XD Dark Ride Theatre Adventure. The large location offers a variety of party rooms suited to any size gathering from 10 to 1,000.
AUSTIN, TX
Where to Eat Chili in Austin

That is the question. At least, when it comes to Texas chili it is. Regardless of your feelings on legume-inclusion, let's be honest: there's nothing quite like the smell of chili simmering in a heated pot. The slow-cooked beef (or whatever meat you fancy), the garlic, the onions, the cheese, and let's not forget the ever-important chili peppers. It doesn't matter if you're a reigning champion of statewide cook-offs or a newcomer to the dish, chili is a staple of Texas cuisine.
AUSTIN, TX
Your Austin To-Do List: June Family Events

We know your typical To-Do List is filled monotonous parenting tasks — go grocery shopping again, fold laundry for the gazillionth time, etc. etc. But we’ve got your FUN To-Do List right here. Every month, we’re rounding up all the best things to do with your kids. Here’s your Austin To-Do List for June!
AUSTIN, TX
Wineries, Astronomy, and Caving Beckon in Burnet County

Texas Monthly’s Small-town Travel series explores the culture and history of destinations off the beaten path, offering advice on where to stay, eat, and sightsee. Most visitors to Burnet County, in the Highland Lakes region about an hour northwest of Austin, come for the water. Boating, fishing, and swimming are the main draws on the string of seven turquoise Colorado River reservoirs that wind through this picturesque portion of the Hill Country. It’s easy to pass a perfect summer day splashing in the Devil’s Waterhole at Inks Lake State Park, waterskiing on Lake Buchanan (pronounced “Buck-cannon” by those in the know), or looking for bass and catfish on Lake LBJ. Increasingly, however, there’s plenty to do on land as well. A growing number of wineries, cafes, shops, and even the state’s only mountain bike park with a chairlift all beckon. Between the towns of Burnet (“It’s Burn-it, Durn-it. Lurn-it!,” as the locals won’t hesitate to remind you) and Marble Falls, which are separated by an easy fifteen-minute drive, there are more than enough ways to spend an idyllic weekend here, all while avoiding the crowds that flock to more touristy spots such as Fredericksburg or Galveston.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Spill It: Where to Get All the Tea in Austin

The world of tea can be intimidating to enter: so many kinds, names, temperatures, serving styles, flavors, so many leaves!. Luckily, Austin is well-equipped with some of the best tea producers and servers around. These shops are your best bet to make your experiences with tea sweet, not scalding. Contributed...
AUSTIN, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Austin, TX

When it comes to good food, Austin knows what it's doing. You can literally find anything you want here, and that also includes great burgers. No matter how you like your burger, there is definitely a place around that serves it just the way you like it. However, if you want to try new places, here are 3 great burger spots in Austin that you'll definitely like. The food is delicious and the service is even better.
AUSTIN, TX

