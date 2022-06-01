ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Zach Bryan concert at Spokane Pavilion postponed to mid-July

By Vincent Saglimbeni
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago
Riverfront Park Open for Spring Break

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Zach Bryan concert at Spokane will happen on a later date.

The country artist tested positive for COVID-19. Brian had to postpone his concerts in Salt Lake City and Spokane.

The concert, originally scheduled for Sunday, June 5, will now be on Wednesday, July 11.

Bryan went to social media to address those attending on the postponement of the concert.

