NOAA Hurricane Hunters: A look inside NOAA’s Aircraft Operations Center in Florida

The Atlantic Ocean will likely see another above average hurricane season this year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).This would be the seventh year in a row with a higher-than-average hurricane season, the agency notes.NOAA predicts there will be up to 21 named storms, where wind speeds over 63 kilometres per hour (39 miles per hour), with six to ten of them becoming hurricanes, where wind speeds reach over 199 kph (74 mph).Of those, they expect up to six storms to reach at least Category 3 status.The agency puts a 65 per cent chance of 2022...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO