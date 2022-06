The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday five new deaths, 4,454 new cases countywide, with 105 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,136, county case totals to 2,980,708 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 77,366 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 474. There are 502 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized countywide.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO