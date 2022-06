CENTRAL FALLS – Wandering through Jenks Park and following the paths that wind around the historic Cogswell Tower, one might find themselves being pulled back in time. With recent grant awards, Central Falls officials plan to restore this defining city symbol to its full glory. During her budget address on May 9, Mayor Maria Rivera announced the first two phases of work will begin on the city’s master plan. These phases include construction of a new playground with safe, modern equipment and the restoration of Cogswell Tower to make it safer for residents and visitors to enjoy.

CENTRAL FALLS, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO