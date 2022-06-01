ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Hearings on Livingston Avenue Bridge replacement project

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A virtual public hearing is being held to discuss plans to replace the Livingston Avenue bridge . The bridge, which was built in 1865, goes over the Hudson River and connects Albany and Rensselaer and is an important path for train service between Albany, New York City and Western New York.

The current structure is a movable swing bridge. The new one will be a lift bridge, which experts said is more reliable. The project also includes a separate path for bikers and pedestrians, connecting the Albany Skyway and the Empire State Trail to Rensselaer.

“The new bridge is gonna accommodate improved rail service, better serve maritime traffic, and again, provide that critical bicycle and pedestrian access,” NYSDOT Commissioner Therese Dominguez said.

The $400 million project is still undergoing an environmental review. Construction is expected to begin by the end of 2023. An in-person public hearing on the project is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Palace Theater in Albany.

