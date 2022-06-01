ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rialto, CA

Rialto couple accused of branding, strangling, shooting pellet gun at 5 nieces and nephews: Police

By Cameron Kiszla
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sSq0x_0fwKsufS00

Five children in Barstow reported to police that they were tortured by their aunt and uncle in Rialto, and on Wednesday, the couple was arrested, according to the Rialto Police Department.

The alleged abuse was reported to Rialto police in January after it surfaced in an August 2021 investigation by the Barstow Police Department, Rialto police said in a news release .

The five minors, who range in age from 11 to 17, lived with their aunt and uncle in the 1000 block of East Jackson Street in Rialto for four years — 2017 to 2021 — during which time they were subjected to “various forms of physical abuse and torture including branding, strangulation, and being shot with pellet guns,” police said.

Once they moved to Barstow to live with a different relative last year, their new guardian reported the alleged abuse to Barstow police, which then contacted Rialto police, according to Cpl. Nic Parcher of the RPD.

Scarring and other physical evidence corroborated the children’s accounts, police added, and Jessica Salas-Ruiz, 26, and Fernando Inzunza, 36, were arrested on Wednesday.

Salas-Ruiz and Inzunza have been booked into the West Valley Detention Center on multiple counts of corporal punishment of a child, with Inzunza facing an additional charge of torture, police said.

Inzunza is being held in lieu of $750,000 and was due to appear in Rancho Superior Court on May 31, according to jail records.

Salas-Ruiz did not appear in a search of jail records, though police said her bail has also been set at $750,000.

Anyone with information about the couple or the children, including family members, friends, teachers and others, is asked to call Lt. James Mills at 909-820-2632.

Anonymous tips can be made through WeTip at 800-782-7463.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 15

Related
CBS LA

Suspected bank robber dies in San Bernardino after gun battle with authorities

Law enforcement in San Bernardino killed a suspected bank robber after the suspect opened fire on authorities following a pursuit.According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the suspect tried to rob two banks. The first attempted robber was at a Grand Terrace bank, however, it was closed. The suspect then robbed a Chase Bank in Colton at gunpoint. The Colton Police Department then began to chase the suspect. Shortly after, when they entered the city limits of San Bernardino, deputies joined the pursuit.At about 3:30 p.m., the suspect then drove over a spike strip, causing them to lose control...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Man allegedly armed with gun fatally shot by police in Koreatown

A man was shot and killed by police in Koreatown Thursday morning. About 8:15 a.m., Los Angeles police officers responded to the intersection of 8th and Berendo streets about an assault with a deadly weapon. The man allegedly had a gun, shots were exchanged and the suspect was killed, police said. It is unclear why […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Suspected of Shooting at Eastvale Home Arrested

A 47-year-old man suspected of shooting at an Eastvale residence during a family conflict, causing property damage but no injuries, was being held Thursday in lieu of $500,000 bail. Juan Huerta of South Gate was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Wednesday on suspicion of shooting...
EASTVALE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man arrested on charges of attempted murder and robbery in San Bernardino

A 22-year-old man was arrested on charges of attempted murder and robbery in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On May 24, dispatchers received a 911 call regarding a shooting. Officers responded and found the shooting was related to a robbery that occurred at a business located in the 300 block of W. Baseline Street. During the robbery, one suspect, Davyon Dashawn Jenkins-Welch, allegedly fired several rounds at employees, narrowly missing them.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rialto, CA
Barstow, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Barstow, CA
Rialto, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Help needed to solve 2016 killing of teen as she left church in Lynwood

Authorities and family members are asking the public for help Thursday in their search for whoever fatally shot a 16-year-old girl as she sat in the backseat of her mother’s car in Lynwood several years ago. The shooting took place on Nov. 16, 2016, near the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and Euclid Avenue as […]
LYNWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Guns#Pellet#Violent Crime#Rpd#Rancho Superior Court
KTLA

2 shot in ‘gun battle’ at Rialto park during school trip

One person was killed and another wounded when a gun battle broke out in a Rialto park where elementary school children were playing during a field trip on Wednesday, authorities said. Neither victims were students. The shooting on the basketball courts of Rialto’s Alec Fergusson Park was during the field trip for about 100 Fitzgerald […]
RIALTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Overnight shooting in Coachella prompts road closure

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies have been at the scene of a shooting incident on Cairo Street since early Thursday morning. The road is closed between Shady Lane and Date Avenue, across the street from Bobby Duke Middle School. NEWS CHANNEL 3 Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a shooting happened around 12:17 am. Deputies said The post Overnight shooting in Coachella prompts road closure appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KTLA

Man arrested for allegedly making bomb threats to 5 L.A. schools

A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly calling in bomb threats to five Los Angeles schools and threatening to shoot the students. Marcus James Buchanan, a 44-year-old Oklahoma man who grew up in L.A., is expected to make his initial appearance Wednesday afternoon in United States District Court in Wichita, Kansas.  Buchanan is charged with […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Sheriff’s department busts ‘chop shop’

LANCASTER — A “chop shop” with drugs and other illegal materials was discovered, on Wednesday, in an operation by multiple Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department teams on the far west side of the city, Sheriff’s officials reported. The Department’s TOPCAT (Target Oriented Policing of Catalytic...
KTLA

Additional arrest made in February killing in Long Beach

Another suspect has been taken into custody for the February killing of 31-year-old Nashon Wall, the Long Beach Police Department announced Wednesday. Officers arrested Jalen Jackson, 19, of Long Beach, for the Feb. 2 shooting of Wall, a resident of Signal Hill who was found gunned down next to his parked vehicle near Atlantic Avenue […]
KTLA

KTLA

53K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy