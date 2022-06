LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Fire Department is hiring, and the application officially opened for interested candidates on Tuesday. “It's a long process, and we're not hiding anything about that, but it's an unbelievable career and it's a great opportunity,” said Maj. Bobby Cooper, Battalion Chief for Louisville Fire. “The critical thing right now is we need those who want the opportunity or ever considered a career in fire service to get those applications in before July 3.”

